The Cult-Favorite California Wine Spotted At Costco On Clearance

While some of the more opinionated wine snobs out there might look at this cabernet's label and write if off as subpar to those of its southern neighbors' in Napa, the truth is that both the Napa Valley and Alexander Valley wine regions produce their own unique and impressive expressions of the varietal. Rather than being pinned against one another — as the two so often are — you're better off learning to understand and appreciate their subtle nuances, with the 2020 Maestro Collection cabernet sauvignon from the cult-favorite Beaulieu Vineyard providing the perfect example.

Not only do Alexander Valley wines not carry the same price tag as cabernets from Napa Valley, they also carry their own characteristics too, ones that make them much more approachable. Cabernets from this region are known for being vibrant and fruity. Overall, they are described as being more elegantly balanced — and far less attention seeking — as the famously bold and robust cabernets of Napa. Not only does this mean they have their own unique range of food pairings, but they also have their own unique uses.

Fruity and bright, with a subdued and balanced flavor, Beaulieu Vineyard's Maestro Collection cabernet sauvignon is an ideal option for your red wine sangrias this summer. But, if you don't end up snagging a bottle for $15 from Costco, you can also feel confident pouring it by the glass too.