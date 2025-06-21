How Long Do Military MREs Actually Last?

If you find anything with the word "military-grade" tacked onto it, odds are good that it could survive anything. Sure, veterans often joke that anything military-grade is made by the lowest bidder, but the U.S.'s current system of field rations, called Meal, Ready-to-Eat (MREs), has more than earned its reputation. Since 1975, it's more or less become the standard for portable, long-lasting food, replacing the canned C-ration that came before it. Each MRE is an entire meal in a pouch, with each item individually shrink-wrapped or in plastic bags for maximum shelf life. If you've got one tucked away in your emergency kit or hiking pack right now, you may be curious about how long it'd actually last.

The official answer can be found printed on the back of the package. Typically, the expiration date is three to five years from the date of production. But there's a catch: this is assuming you're storing it in ideal conditions, which is in a cool pantry at 50 degrees Fahrenheit. Stored elsewhere hotter, like a car's trunk on a hot summer day, and its expected shelf life will plummet. At 120 degrees Fahrenheit, for instance, your MRE will last about a month.

Since 1997, the military has included a handy feature on cases of MREs to let soldiers monitor the status of their food. Called a "time-temperature indicator," this sticker features two circles that change color over time and with heat exposure. When the inner circle is as dark (or darker) than the outer one, your meal has officially expired.