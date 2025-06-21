Jollibee Phased Out The Jolly Hot Dog — Here's How You Can Make It At Home
You may be surprised to find the Filipino fast food restaurant, Jollibee, included among the list of the best fried chicken chains in the U.S., but its famous Chickenjoy definitely lives up to the name. Jollibee is also well known for its menu inspired by the cuisine of the Philippines, which includes items like palabok fiesta, garlic rice, Jolly spaghetti, and more. Its Jolly hot dog was the fast food version of a signature savory Filipino hot dog, though this menu item was discontinued sometime around 2017 to the dismay of Jollibee enthusiasts. For fans who wish to recreate this winning weiner, you'll be pleased to know that it's easy to make a version at home that will have you exclaiming "sarap!"
All you need to make your own Jolly hot dog are some all-beef hot dogs, buns, and the ingredients to make the "special sauce," which calls for a cup of mayonnaise, a tablespoon of Kraft parmesan cheese, half a tablespoon of white sugar, and a generous squirt of yellow mustard. For the topping, you'll need ketchup, shredded mozzarella cheese, or a processed cheese like Eden Original Cheese. Start by boiling your hot dogs uncovered in a pot and mix up your cheese sauce in the meantime. Once the hot dogs have plumped, put them in the bun and add a portion of the cheese sauce before sprinkling on the shredded mozzarella or processed cheese and adding a squirt of ketchup to finish it all off.
What makes these fast food hot dogs so sought-after?
One of the best things about Jollibee is the overall environment of festivity and food that radiates from the menu right onto your plate. With jolly and joyful names for nearly every menu item, it's hard not to smile at the good vibes and equally delicious food. For those who want a Jolly hot dog fix in a slightly different format, try Jollibee's Jolly spaghetti. Though this menu item tends toward the sweeter side, it is chock full of cut-up hot dogs and cheese, paying tribute to a quintessential Filipino comfort food. What's more, you'll get the flavors of your favorite fast food hot dog in the form of this delightful dish.
If you want to try some different variations on your at-home hot dog preparation, you can try a plant-based frank, dairy-free cheese, and a gluten-free bun. If you prefer a sweeter banana ketchup to the standard kind, seek out a bottle at your local Filipino grocery store and enjoy the tangy taste. For a different texture, try grilling your hot dogs in lieu of boiling them. It might not taste exactly the same as your Jolly fave, but you can take inspiration from this fun fast food chain to create your own versions that best suit your taste preferences.