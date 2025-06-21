Jollibee Phased Out The Jolly Hot Dog — Here's How You Can Make It At Home

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

You may be surprised to find the Filipino fast food restaurant, Jollibee, included among the list of the best fried chicken chains in the U.S., but its famous Chickenjoy definitely lives up to the name. Jollibee is also well known for its menu inspired by the cuisine of the Philippines, which includes items like palabok fiesta, garlic rice, Jolly spaghetti, and more. Its Jolly hot dog was the fast food version of a signature savory Filipino hot dog, though this menu item was discontinued sometime around 2017 to the dismay of Jollibee enthusiasts. For fans who wish to recreate this winning weiner, you'll be pleased to know that it's easy to make a version at home that will have you exclaiming "sarap!"

All you need to make your own Jolly hot dog are some all-beef hot dogs, buns, and the ingredients to make the "special sauce," which calls for a cup of mayonnaise, a tablespoon of Kraft parmesan cheese, half a tablespoon of white sugar, and a generous squirt of yellow mustard. For the topping, you'll need ketchup, shredded mozzarella cheese, or a processed cheese like Eden Original Cheese. Start by boiling your hot dogs uncovered in a pot and mix up your cheese sauce in the meantime. Once the hot dogs have plumped, put them in the bun and add a portion of the cheese sauce before sprinkling on the shredded mozzarella or processed cheese and adding a squirt of ketchup to finish it all off.