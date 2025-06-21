The Easiest Fix For Store-Bought Frosting That's Too Sweet

Store-bought frosting is a convenient way to top your cakes, cookies, and pastries. However, unlike homemade frosting, you don't have control over the composition, and sometimes it tastes far too sweet. Luckily, there's a very simple fix using an ingredient you almost certainly already have in your pantry: salt.

You don't need to add much salt at all to improve the taste of your frosting. Just a pinch will work to balance out the sugar, making it taste more like you cheffed it up yourself and less like those store-bought cookies served at elementary school birthday parties. This can be an especially useful addition to buttercream frosting, which has a tendency to be very sweet. A homemade buttercream recipe typically includes salt, but it's also easy to mix some in after the fact.

If this happens to change the frosting's consistency, this is also easy to fix. If it gets too thin, mix in a bit of powdered sugar. If it gets too thick, whip it again in a mixer or add a little milk.