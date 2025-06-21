The Easiest Fix For Store-Bought Frosting That's Too Sweet
Store-bought frosting is a convenient way to top your cakes, cookies, and pastries. However, unlike homemade frosting, you don't have control over the composition, and sometimes it tastes far too sweet. Luckily, there's a very simple fix using an ingredient you almost certainly already have in your pantry: salt.
You don't need to add much salt at all to improve the taste of your frosting. Just a pinch will work to balance out the sugar, making it taste more like you cheffed it up yourself and less like those store-bought cookies served at elementary school birthday parties. This can be an especially useful addition to buttercream frosting, which has a tendency to be very sweet. A homemade buttercream recipe typically includes salt, but it's also easy to mix some in after the fact.
If this happens to change the frosting's consistency, this is also easy to fix. If it gets too thin, mix in a bit of powdered sugar. If it gets too thick, whip it again in a mixer or add a little milk.
Other delicious additions to store-bought frosting
There are tons of ways to upgrade a basic store-bought frosting beyond adding salt. For instance, you can add a brick of cream cheese for a complex, tangy taste. This is normally added to vanilla or chocolate frosting, but it would make a delicious addition to a fruity frosting flavor like strawberry as well. For a smoother frosting, incorporate whipped cream by hand or with a mixer; the latter will net you an especially fluffy result.
To add some extra texture to the frosting, consider ingredients like coconut flakes, nuts, pretzels, lemon zest, or even espresso powder. You can pair these with matching canned frosting flavors (i.e., lemon zest with lemon frosting) or create unique combinations, such as lemon zest in strawberry frosting for a strawberry lemonade-inspired dessert.
If you're hosting a party and want to add a boozy edge to your desserts, you can add almost any type of liquor to the frosting. Popular choices include amaretto, bourbon, Kahlua, and even tequila. Simply keep an eye on the consistency when adding liquids, and remember to thicken it up with powdered sugar and a mixer if necessary. Pairing these with some classic cocktails will create a memorable after-dinner treat for you and your guests to enjoy together (responsibly).