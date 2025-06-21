Ralph Macchio's Favorite Pasta Topping Busts A Common Food Myth

There are some food "rules" that are made to be broken, and Ralph Macchio's favorite meal isn't afraid to break them. The star of the "Karate Kid" films recently sat down with Mythical Kitchen to share some of his favorite foods as he mused about what he would eat for his final meal. Macchio's menu included a mix of Italian-American favorites that reflect his Long Island upbringing, like grilled scampi prawns and eggplant parmesan, and American classics, including a burger and fries from Shake Shack, and apple pie for dessert. But there was one moment where he got a little less classic. Prepping his prawn pasta before digging in, Macchio broke what is supposedly a cardinal rule of food, especially Italian, and added some cheese to his seafood dish.

The cheese wasn't much, just a sprinkling of grated parmesan, but Macchio knew that what he was doing might raise some eyebrows, saying, "This is against the law, right? To have cheese on a seafood pasta. And I don't mind it just a little bit, but this is a must." And of course he's right. The salt and nutty umami flavor of parmesan is a great addition to some grilled prawns, especially when it's being used lightly as a topping, like Macchio was doing. It turns out that while there is some reasoning behind the no cheese on fish and seafood idea, like most food rules, it's an overly broad generalization that has many, many delicious exceptions.