Outshine's Worst Frozen Fruit Bar Flavor Is Unexpectedly Spicy

Although the packaging says the popsicle is dipped in chili lime seasoning, that doesn't seem to be true. It feels like it was submerged in chili seasoning. You don't taste any of the lime juice, which is unfortunate since it could have helped cut through the spice. Since the Tajín is only on the outside of the popsicle, the mango never gets the opportunity to subdue the spiciness. Instead, you notice its sweetness well after you've been ambushed by the chili peppers in the Tajín. And at that point, there's nothing it can do to ease the spice attack.

Outshine proudly claims its fruit bar will "refresh you from the inside out." While this might be true for its other flavors, this definitely doesn't apply to this one. Made with a combination of mango juice from concentrate, lemon juice from concentrate, mango puree, and cane sugar, the fruity flavors and sugar aren't noticeable enough to create a refreshing bite. Plus, it's hard to appreciate the inclusion of real fruit when you feel like a cartoon character that needs to breathe fire and spew smoke out of its ears, because you ate something spicy.

This frozen fruit bar had the potential to be delicious, especially since adding Tajín to a fruit-based popsicle can create a tangy balance of sweet heat. Plus, it's made with zero artificial flavors or colors, zero high fructose corn syrup, and is a good source of vitamin C. However, the use of better ingredients isn't enough to convince us it's worth your money. Overall, with how spicy it is, this flavor should be the last thing you try on a scorching, hot summer day.