Outshine's Worst Frozen Fruit Bar Flavor Is Unexpectedly Spicy
No matter your age, you definitely have a sweet childhood memory of gleefully and sometimes impatiently waiting your turn to select a popsicle that truly spoke to your interests. Whether you wanted the SpongeBob popsicle or the Scribbler, which looked like a multi-colored crayon, it's safe to say you've probably enjoyed a few popsicles in your lifetime. Although the iconic nostalgic frozen treats of the 90s can no longer be purchased, you can still appease your inner child by perusing the frozen dessert aisle. Nestled near the ice cream and sorbets are a plethora of popsicles that feature an array of sweet, fruity flavors. But, of all the popsicles you can choose from, only one reigns supreme. It's Outshine's frozen fruit bars. Ranked the best store-bought popsicle brand by our team, Outshine really "outshined" its competition thanks to its bold flavors and inclusion of real fruit. However, sometimes winners need to experience a losing streak. Unfortunately, Outshine entered that era when it introduced the mango with Tajín frozen fruit bar.
This flavor is so off-putting that it was ranked the worst Outshine frozen fruit bar flavor by the Tasting Table staff. Although these flavors usually pair beautifully together, it doesn't work in this frozen treat because the flavors aren't balanced. Unfortunately, all you taste is the Tajín. And after one lick, your taste buds will immediately be attacked by a level of spiciness that's so unbearable that it will trigger a bodily response. Whether you're sensitive to spice or not, there's a chance you might experience watery eyes, a running nose, or a coughing fit like our team did. So, you might want to keep a glass of milk nearby if you insist on trying it.
Why Outshine's mango and Tajín frozen fruit bar is too hot too handle
Although the packaging says the popsicle is dipped in chili lime seasoning, that doesn't seem to be true. It feels like it was submerged in chili seasoning. You don't taste any of the lime juice, which is unfortunate since it could have helped cut through the spice. Since the Tajín is only on the outside of the popsicle, the mango never gets the opportunity to subdue the spiciness. Instead, you notice its sweetness well after you've been ambushed by the chili peppers in the Tajín. And at that point, there's nothing it can do to ease the spice attack.
Outshine proudly claims its fruit bar will "refresh you from the inside out." While this might be true for its other flavors, this definitely doesn't apply to this one. Made with a combination of mango juice from concentrate, lemon juice from concentrate, mango puree, and cane sugar, the fruity flavors and sugar aren't noticeable enough to create a refreshing bite. Plus, it's hard to appreciate the inclusion of real fruit when you feel like a cartoon character that needs to breathe fire and spew smoke out of its ears, because you ate something spicy.
This frozen fruit bar had the potential to be delicious, especially since adding Tajín to a fruit-based popsicle can create a tangy balance of sweet heat. Plus, it's made with zero artificial flavors or colors, zero high fructose corn syrup, and is a good source of vitamin C. However, the use of better ingredients isn't enough to convince us it's worth your money. Overall, with how spicy it is, this flavor should be the last thing you try on a scorching, hot summer day.