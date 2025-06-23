Martha Stewart's Favorite Summer Cocktail Is Absolutely Perfect For 4th Of July

The Fourth of July is quickly approaching, and no occasion can touch its celebratory vibe. It's the best day of the year to gather friends and family together and enjoy classic American fare and drinks. Barbecues have been synonymous with Independence Day since the 1800s, after all. Considering how long the tradition has been around, though, you may be itching to take your hosting up a notch this year, going above and beyond with food, drinks, and decor. When it comes to ditching basic store-bought staples and creating unique and memorable events, who better to turn to for advice than Martha Stewart?

The icon shared with ELLE Decor some tips on making your summertime event stand out. One of Martha Stewart's key rules for hosting successful parties is offering guests a signature cocktail, so it's no surprise she spilled an inspired idea for an Independence Day tipple: a cherry mojito. A refreshing mojito is one of the most popular warm-weather drinks. It promises to please a crowd at a Fourth-themed gathering, and the twist of cherry, an equally popular flavor, will surprise and delight. Plus, it brings a pop of holiday-appropriate red to your table. You can make a party-perfect batch of 16 servings with three pounds of cherries, which take over the flavor role of a mojito's mint. Lemon juice adds brightness, basil can add depth with green earthiness, and sparkling water keeps things zippy and thirst-quenching.