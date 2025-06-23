Martha Stewart's Favorite Summer Cocktail Is Absolutely Perfect For 4th Of July
The Fourth of July is quickly approaching, and no occasion can touch its celebratory vibe. It's the best day of the year to gather friends and family together and enjoy classic American fare and drinks. Barbecues have been synonymous with Independence Day since the 1800s, after all. Considering how long the tradition has been around, though, you may be itching to take your hosting up a notch this year, going above and beyond with food, drinks, and decor. When it comes to ditching basic store-bought staples and creating unique and memorable events, who better to turn to for advice than Martha Stewart?
The icon shared with ELLE Decor some tips on making your summertime event stand out. One of Martha Stewart's key rules for hosting successful parties is offering guests a signature cocktail, so it's no surprise she spilled an inspired idea for an Independence Day tipple: a cherry mojito. A refreshing mojito is one of the most popular warm-weather drinks. It promises to please a crowd at a Fourth-themed gathering, and the twist of cherry, an equally popular flavor, will surprise and delight. Plus, it brings a pop of holiday-appropriate red to your table. You can make a party-perfect batch of 16 servings with three pounds of cherries, which take over the flavor role of a mojito's mint. Lemon juice adds brightness, basil can add depth with green earthiness, and sparkling water keeps things zippy and thirst-quenching.
Tips for the best cherry mojito
What really sets a cherry mojito apart is, naturally, the cherries, so it's best to use the real thing. Stewart recommends Bing cherries. Bing cherries are the most common variety out there. They're deep red and boast a balance of sweetness and tartness that's perfect for your mojito. Additionally, the pits are also loose and easy to remove so you can mash the cherries with lemon juice, basil, and simple syrup. This results in a mojito bursting with real, fresh cherry flavor that's just the right amount of sweet.
Once you have your cherry base, play with the other elements of your Stewart-inspired mojito. Use white rum for a more traditional mojito approach with a hint of clean sweetness, or keep the spirit's character even more neutral with vodka. Gin, on the other hand, brings in botanicals that shine with those real cherries and fresh basil. For flavor spins, swap lemon for lime and get a cherry limeade effect. Or, go full berry with raspberries, blackberries, and blueberries, not only boosting fruit flavor and tartness but also adding more patriotic colors.
Floral notes work well with cherries' natural sweetness and brightness; try incorporating rose into your simple syrup. When you match batch cocktails, hold off on the carbonated element until serving so it remains crisp. Put the rest of the cocktail in a punch bowl and set out sparkling water so guests can choose their own proportions. Just make sure to offer some additional cherries for garnishing.