We've Discovered The Very Best Indian Food You Can Buy At Trader Joe's

When a craving for classic Indian dishes hits, and your favorite restaurant is closed (or out of budget), Trader Joe's steps in to save the day. In our ranking of 25 Indian foods from Trader Joe's, the chain's Paneer Tikka Masala with Spinach Basmati Rice took first place. Right out of the gate (or, more accurately, out of the microwave), TJ's paneer tikka masala arrives with colorful visual appeal. Bright orange masala sits beside a bed of vegetal green-hued spinach rice — attractiveness seldom-spied in the frozen meal arena. We also appreciate that the rice and the masala are packed into separate compartments, keeping the rice from becoming soggy and giving foodies the choice to combine them or enjoy each side individually.

Nutty, floral, long-grained basmati rice is known for being texturally firm, light, and fluffy, not sticky. To preserve its unique texture, it's typically cooked using the pilaf method rather than by steaming, as with most other types of rice. Seemingly-magically, TJ's frozen offering revitalizes that fluffy basmati rice in the microwave, expediting the process and staying true to traditional basmati mouthfeel. As we mentioned in our review, "You've got the suspiciously fresh-tasting rice, but infused with extra moisture and flavor thanks to spinach and those authentic Indian spices. You've got the cubes of melty yet firm-textured paneer cheese that's better than the inside of most mozzarella sticks. And, last but not least, you have the practically perfect sauce that makes Trader Joe's chicken tikka masala universally renowned."