We've Discovered The Very Best Indian Food You Can Buy At Trader Joe's
When a craving for classic Indian dishes hits, and your favorite restaurant is closed (or out of budget), Trader Joe's steps in to save the day. In our ranking of 25 Indian foods from Trader Joe's, the chain's Paneer Tikka Masala with Spinach Basmati Rice took first place. Right out of the gate (or, more accurately, out of the microwave), TJ's paneer tikka masala arrives with colorful visual appeal. Bright orange masala sits beside a bed of vegetal green-hued spinach rice — attractiveness seldom-spied in the frozen meal arena. We also appreciate that the rice and the masala are packed into separate compartments, keeping the rice from becoming soggy and giving foodies the choice to combine them or enjoy each side individually.
Nutty, floral, long-grained basmati rice is known for being texturally firm, light, and fluffy, not sticky. To preserve its unique texture, it's typically cooked using the pilaf method rather than by steaming, as with most other types of rice. Seemingly-magically, TJ's frozen offering revitalizes that fluffy basmati rice in the microwave, expediting the process and staying true to traditional basmati mouthfeel. As we mentioned in our review, "You've got the suspiciously fresh-tasting rice, but infused with extra moisture and flavor thanks to spinach and those authentic Indian spices. You've got the cubes of melty yet firm-textured paneer cheese that's better than the inside of most mozzarella sticks. And, last but not least, you have the practically perfect sauce that makes Trader Joe's chicken tikka masala universally renowned."
You'll want to snag Paneer Tikka Masala with Spinach Basmati Rice on your next TJ's run
We aren't the only ones digging this frozen beauty. TJ's paneer tikka masala with spinach basmati rice boasts a five-star rating on the customer fansite Trader Joe's Reviews. There's even an entire Reddit thread dedicated to raving about the offering. As the top comment puts it, "I'm a big fan of Trader Joe's Indian meals, and this one is the GOAT to me [...] I buy a couple of these every time I go to Trader Joe's and I'm still constantly surprised by how good they are." Other passionate fans write "Add some warm naan and it's the perfect meal," and "Their Indian meals are what convinced [me[ to become Trader Joe's exclusive! So so yummy."
This ready-to-eat dish can be tossed in the microwave straight out of the freezer to prepare — no need to thaw, and no need to turn on the stove. It's convenience-centric without sacrificing flavor. On the palate, TJ's paneer tikka masala with spinach basmati rice delivers dimensionality to rival your go-to Indian takeout spot, minus the commute. This long-shelf-life bad boy hangs out in your freezer, ready and waiting. To complete the meal, pair it with a side of Trader Joe's malabari paratha or garlic Indian-style flatbread (the offerings that took second- and third-place in our Indian food ranking) and a glass of IPA, tamarind soda, or mango lassi.