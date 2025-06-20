This Noosa Yogurt Flavor Tastes Metallic And We Wouldn't Buy It Again
Despite the recent high-protein ultra-strained Greek yogurt craze, Australia is cranking out its own whole-milk, ultra creamy style of yogurt that many of us are loving. The Australian yogurt brand Noosa has brought its production stateside to the delight of American yogurt lovers. We sampled 16 Noosa yogurt flavors to help narrow down the best and worst options. According to our ranking, the worst Noosa yogurt flavor we wouldn't buy again is strawberry rhubarb.
Noosa is known for using full-fat milk, instilling a rich creaminess that most other brands do not have.The strawberry rhubarb, like all the flavors we sampled, provided that signature smooth, luscious texture we love. The strawberry rhubarb has a thick, compote-like fruit filling at the bottom of the cup you stir into the yogurt. While the texture puts this flavor on an even playing field, the taste is another story. If you've ever tasted a strawberry rhubarb pie, you're familiar with the well-balanced flavor duo — the tartness from the cooked rhubarb is complemented beautifully by cooked strawberries' bright sweetness. Noosa certainly failed to convey this classic fruit pie pairing in their yogurt. While we got the sweetness from the strawberries, the rhubarb flavor was way too tart and acidic. We couldn't get past the metallic aftertaste the rhubarb gave off, likely a culprit of underlying vegetal notes mixed with acidity.
More complaints from reviews and better Noosa flavors to try
We weren't the only ones with qualms about the strawberry rhubarb flavor from Noosa. Customers online had distinct complaints about the taste, or lack thereof, of the strawberry rhubarb. One Walmart customer said it was overly sour, while a review on Influenster complained of its intensity by saying "the fruit and yogurt are both so intense that they don't really complement each other." There was also some disappointment with the consistency of the strawberry rhubarb compote, with an Influenster customer bemoaning the "stringy and tart" strawberry bits.
Luckily, there are plenty of Noosa flavors worth buying, and many of them are sweet and tangy fruit flavors. We ranked raspberry and blueberry in the top six, both providing a fresh berry fruit flavor that cut through the richness of the ultra creamy yogurt. Strawberry lovers looking for another strawberry dessert-inspired flavor will love Noosa Delight's strawberry cheesecake, our number two ranking that not only has a firm, cheesecake-like consistency, but it also has a graham cracker crust layer. Strawberry rhubarb is a unique yogurt flavor, but we were disappointed in Noosa's execution of it. You would be better off buying Noosa vanilla yogurt and adding equal dollops of strawberry jam and rhubarb compote. Bonne Maman strawberry jam was one of our favorite brands, so we'll give Bonne Maman rhubarb compote the benefit of the doubt.