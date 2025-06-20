This Noosa Yogurt Flavor Tastes Metallic And We Wouldn't Buy It Again

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Despite the recent high-protein ultra-strained Greek yogurt craze, Australia is cranking out its own whole-milk, ultra creamy style of yogurt that many of us are loving. The Australian yogurt brand Noosa has brought its production stateside to the delight of American yogurt lovers. We sampled 16 Noosa yogurt flavors to help narrow down the best and worst options. According to our ranking, the worst Noosa yogurt flavor we wouldn't buy again is strawberry rhubarb.

Noosa is known for using full-fat milk, instilling a rich creaminess that most other brands do not have.The strawberry rhubarb, like all the flavors we sampled, provided that signature smooth, luscious texture we love. The strawberry rhubarb has a thick, compote-like fruit filling at the bottom of the cup you stir into the yogurt. While the texture puts this flavor on an even playing field, the taste is another story. If you've ever tasted a strawberry rhubarb pie, you're familiar with the well-balanced flavor duo — the tartness from the cooked rhubarb is complemented beautifully by cooked strawberries' bright sweetness. Noosa certainly failed to convey this classic fruit pie pairing in their yogurt. While we got the sweetness from the strawberries, the rhubarb flavor was way too tart and acidic. We couldn't get past the metallic aftertaste the rhubarb gave off, likely a culprit of underlying vegetal notes mixed with acidity.