It's Hard To Find Clotted Cream In The US - Here's How You Make It With One Common Staple Ingredient

From serving as a fluffy topping for scones to giving baked goods a rich texture boost, clotted cream's uses are wide-ranging. Despite the versatility of the ingredient, it can be pretty impossible to find it in the U.S. If you find that every grocery store you visit suspiciously doesn't have this specialty item, you're not alone. Real clotted cream is illegal in the U.S. — sort of. Clotted cream relies on the fat in raw milk to get its unique texture, but the FDA bans the interstate sale of unpasteurized dairy. Some states like New York and Oregon allow people to get raw milk from farms only, while others such as California and Maine permit the product to be sold in stores. If you can't get your hands on clotted cream or unpasteurized milk, though, it's incredibly easy to make by yourself. Thankfully, all you need is some heavy cream to make the best homemade clotted cream.

First, start with your carton of heavy cream. For the best results, opt for one that's been pasteurized at a low temperature and has the highest fat content you can find. While the oven is preheating to 180 degrees Fahrenheit, add the cream to an oven dish, then heat it for 12 hours. Allow it to reach room temperature before placing the cream in the fridge. After 12 more hours, remove the thickened top layer and mix until it turns into clotted cream.