It's Hard To Find Clotted Cream In The US - Here's How You Make It With One Common Staple Ingredient
From serving as a fluffy topping for scones to giving baked goods a rich texture boost, clotted cream's uses are wide-ranging. Despite the versatility of the ingredient, it can be pretty impossible to find it in the U.S. If you find that every grocery store you visit suspiciously doesn't have this specialty item, you're not alone. Real clotted cream is illegal in the U.S. — sort of. Clotted cream relies on the fat in raw milk to get its unique texture, but the FDA bans the interstate sale of unpasteurized dairy. Some states like New York and Oregon allow people to get raw milk from farms only, while others such as California and Maine permit the product to be sold in stores. If you can't get your hands on clotted cream or unpasteurized milk, though, it's incredibly easy to make by yourself. Thankfully, all you need is some heavy cream to make the best homemade clotted cream.
First, start with your carton of heavy cream. For the best results, opt for one that's been pasteurized at a low temperature and has the highest fat content you can find. While the oven is preheating to 180 degrees Fahrenheit, add the cream to an oven dish, then heat it for 12 hours. Allow it to reach room temperature before placing the cream in the fridge. After 12 more hours, remove the thickened top layer and mix until it turns into clotted cream.
How to store your homemade clotted cream
If you didn't use up all the clotted cream on classic English scones or pound cake, you can pack it up to enjoy another time. Once it's cooled, put the clotted cream in an airtight jar (or another container) and place it in the fridge. There, it should last for up to a week. Before you use it, though, look out for signs of spoilage. Like other dairy products, a rancid, sour smell indicates that it has gone bad. Clotted cream is naturally white or pale yellow, so a deeper color also shows that it should be tossed.
It may also curdle and start to produce a liquid, or simply taste off. To keep your clotted cream around for longer, store it in the freezer. Put it in an airtight container, labeled with the date you packaged it on. Homemade clotted cream lasts in the freezer for two months, so if you plan on stretching it out, separate the cream into different containers. Add a serving size of clotted cream to a freezer-safe bag or plastic wrap, then bring it out once you are ready to use it. To thaw clotted cream, just place it in the refrigerator and let it defrost overnight.