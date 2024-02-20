Is Real Clotted Cream Illegal In The US?

Despite health risks, raw milk is becoming increasingly popular and has been legalized in several states. Iowa is one of the most recent states to legalize the sale of unpasteurized milk from small producers, having done so in July 2023. In California, Pennsylvania, Washington, and other states, unpasteurized milk is legal to sell at retail stores, but regulations vary by state. For example, California allows for the sale of raw butter and cream so you might find authentic clotted cream to try with our classic English scone recipe. In states like New York, Texas, and others, you can only buy raw milk directly from farms.

That doesn't mean that you're totally out of luck when it comes to clotted cream here in the U.S. It might not be authentic, but versions of the cream are for sale on Amazon and at stores like Whole Foods. The difference is that these products are made with pasteurized milk, including the varieties that are made in England and sold here.

You can also make homemade clotted cream to use on your pastries. One technique is to pour cream into a baking dish, place it in the oven at a low temperature for up to 12 hours, chill, then separate the cream from the liquid. You can serve the clotted cream on fresh berries, muffins, scones, or other pastries.