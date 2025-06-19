The Absolute Best Non-Alcoholic Alternative To Beer Batter For Your Onion Rings

Beer-battered onion rings are known for their quintessential light and airy texture and crunchy exterior, which pairs perfectly with a tender, caramelized veggie center. While beer in the batter contributes to the taste, the brew's bubbles also serve an essential purpose of aerating the batter, which helps the coating puff (in addition to chemical leavening agents, such as baking powder) when it's added to the fryer. However, if you're avoiding beer and other alcoholic beverages, don't worry, you're not going to be limited to oven-baked onion rings. You can still fry flawless battered onion rings without the booze, using a fizzy alternative: carbonated water.

Without the introduction of carbonation, gluten can overdevelop, leaving batters sticky or gluey and lacking in crunch once cooked. While some recipes say to use sodas like ginger ale, ginger beer, or root beer to replace the beer in the batter, carbonated water is the best non-alcoholic bubbly liquid to use with onion rings due to its neutral taste. Sodas can vary greatly in flavor and sugar content, which could end up giving your fried alliums an undesirable or overpowering flavor or aftertaste. Sparkling water, on the other hand, just like when used to create fluffier baked goods, provides air pockets to the batter which contribute foaming and expansion when the batter is fried, while letting the subtle, earthy sensory elements of the onion sing.