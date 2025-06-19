Pie Filling Is The Unexpected Ingredient For Better Pork

You probably already have a can of apple pie filling just sitting in the pantry, and if pie isn't its next destination, a dish of crock pot pork is just as good. We like to simmer the meat and apple pie filling for a few hours, melded together by all the sauces and spices your heart dreams of. From the slow cooker onto your dinner plate, it's a joy like no other. If you don't have the time for that, try baking browned pork chops, stuffing mix, and apple pie filling together in the oven. It's a 30-minute endeavor that pays off every single time.

Whereas apple pie filling brings a cinnamon-laced warmth to those dishes, cherry and cranberry pie fillings are all about the tart depth. They're a gorgeous match for slow-cooked pork chops, but you might like it even more as a sauce for a simple roasted pork tenderloin, or any kind of grilled or pan-seared meat cuts. Throw in fresh herbs, red wine, or balsamic vinegar, and you will have a restaurant-worthy dish. We also cannot forget about peach pie filling. This is how you infuse your pork dishes with the essence of summer and its fragrant, vibrant sweetness. Try mixing it with breadcrumbs, bacon, and diced vegetables to stuff inside pork chops, or using it as a fruity twist for your pork belly burnt ends. Honey and peach are good pals, so also consider adding a small drizzle of hot honey or spiced honey to add extra nuances to your dishes.