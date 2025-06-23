The Dollar Tree Muffin Tin Hack That Will Save You So Much Kitchen Space

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Walking into a home where something delicious is baking is one of those classic comforting experiences, making you feel warm and cozy as you breathe in the enticing aromas. Whether it's espresso chocolate or banana muffins for mid-morning tea, or cheesy pizza pinwheels baked in muffin tins for the perfect shape, baking is a rewarding experience all round. The problem with the muffin tins used to bake these types of goodies is that they can take up quite a bit of space, usually having 6 or 12 cups per tin, which is especially challenging if you live in an apartment or have a small kitchen. If you're baking just for yourself and your partner, you don't always want 12 of the baked items as they cannot always keep, so there's money down the drain and less enticement to bake. Luckily, we found a nifty hack that will give you more freedom to bake the exact amounts that you need, plus save you stacks of space in the kitchen.

The Dollar Tree 6- or 12-cup muffin pan is made from a lightweight aluminum material that holds the six cups in their individual frames. The cups are secured (not too tightly) in their little frames, so with a twist and a few wiggles, you can pop each individual cup out of its frame. Voila, you'll go from a 13.75-inch long, 10.5-inch wide 12-cup muffin pan (or roughly half that size for the 6-cup pan), to 2-inch diameter cups that can be stacked into each other.