The Cheerful Cucumber Variety That's Mild, Crunchy, And Easy To Grow

If your mental image of cucumbers involves elongated green vegetables with tapered ends and waxy skins, you're not alone. That's a very common variety grown in America and elsewhere — but it's certainly not the most interesting type of cucumber. In the sense of being quirky, cute, and colorful, the crunchy little lemon cucumber (Cucumis sativus 'Lemon') takes the spotlight. Delicately flavorful and cheerfully golden yellow when ripe, the lemon cucumber looks more like a tiny round squash or pumpkin and is typically about the size and shape of a tennis ball.

These early-summer beauties have a short commercial season, with California-grown availability from late May through mid-July, but here's a delightful discovery: Lemon cucumbers are quite easy to grow in your own garden. Don't expect them to taste anything like lemons, though, as the moniker comes strictly from its color. The edible, bristle-haired skin cradles an inner flesh with a gentle, slightly sweet flavor and a refreshing, crunchy texture.

To grow that deliciousness from seed to table, start by picking a sunny spot, preferably one with six to eight hours of daily sunlight. You'll need well-drained, nutrient-rich soil, and, ideally, a trellis for the potentially 8-foot vine to climb, which increases air flow and keeps the lemon cucumbers crisp and clean. Plant the seeds 1-inch deep and up to 12 to 18 inches apart when using a trellis. Keep the soil moist, and mulch occasionally to lock in the moisture and protect against disease. Feed with fertilizer every couple of weeks, and expect a harvest within a few months!