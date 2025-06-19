The Cheerful Cucumber Variety That's Mild, Crunchy, And Easy To Grow
If your mental image of cucumbers involves elongated green vegetables with tapered ends and waxy skins, you're not alone. That's a very common variety grown in America and elsewhere — but it's certainly not the most interesting type of cucumber. In the sense of being quirky, cute, and colorful, the crunchy little lemon cucumber (Cucumis sativus 'Lemon') takes the spotlight. Delicately flavorful and cheerfully golden yellow when ripe, the lemon cucumber looks more like a tiny round squash or pumpkin and is typically about the size and shape of a tennis ball.
These early-summer beauties have a short commercial season, with California-grown availability from late May through mid-July, but here's a delightful discovery: Lemon cucumbers are quite easy to grow in your own garden. Don't expect them to taste anything like lemons, though, as the moniker comes strictly from its color. The edible, bristle-haired skin cradles an inner flesh with a gentle, slightly sweet flavor and a refreshing, crunchy texture.
To grow that deliciousness from seed to table, start by picking a sunny spot, preferably one with six to eight hours of daily sunlight. You'll need well-drained, nutrient-rich soil, and, ideally, a trellis for the potentially 8-foot vine to climb, which increases air flow and keeps the lemon cucumbers crisp and clean. Plant the seeds 1-inch deep and up to 12 to 18 inches apart when using a trellis. Keep the soil moist, and mulch occasionally to lock in the moisture and protect against disease. Feed with fertilizer every couple of weeks, and expect a harvest within a few months!
Eating those lovely round lemon cucumbers
Growing lemon cucumbers may satisfy your inner garden muse, but equally intriguing is eating those quirky little veggies. In their most pristine form, lemon cucumbers are perfect for consuming raw, dicing into salads, or turning into pickles or a tangy, sweet relish. They're also a pleasant surprise in charcuterie boards or tucked into veggie wraps. When eating lemon cucumbers straight from the vine, either peeled or not, consider slicing them like a pie rather than diagonally, providing handheld convenience for juicy snacking. Sprinkle with sea salt, cracked black pepper, or a dash of cumin or chili powder.
On warm summer days, lemon cucumbers excel in nutritious cold soups such as gazpacho or chilled cucumber soup. These light, refreshing cukes can be incorporated in many refreshing cucumber recipes, including classic tea-time cucumber sandwiches with cream cheese and herbs, or added to hummus, tzatziki sauces, or tahini dips. Cucumbers in general are considered native to India, and this variety works well in many Indian-food dishes, including chutney condiments, cucumber raita, or even cucumber curries.
Like any cucumber, the lemon variety harbors an extraordinarily high percentage of water, making them naturally compatible with light beverages. For spa days, poolside lounging, or backyard barbecues, create infused waters with sliced lemon cucumbers, actual sliced lemons, and fresh mint or basil. Level up with a cucumber gin gimlet, or create fizzy-lemon and sweet-cucumber cocktails with lemon cucumber juice, fresh-squeezed lemon juice, lemon simple syrup, sparkling water, and a splash of gin or vodka. You can order a packet of heirloom lemon cucumber seeds from Sow Right Seeds on Amazon to get started.