Here's Why Anthony Bourdain Didn't Approve Of Paula Deen's Cooking

One never doubted, when hearing from Anthony Bourdain, that they were getting his honest, unfiltered opinion. He entered into the world of food entertainment riding a wave of strong opinions and industry secrets, beginning with his book "Kitchen Confidential" and rolling into his first television show, "A Cook's Tour." Despite this being a Food Network show, Bourdain had no hesitation when it came to airing his negative opinions about the network's other stars. He famously decried Guy Fieri, Rachael Ray, Sandra Lee, and, of course, Paula Deen.

The root of Bourdain's ire toward these other celebrity chefs varied, but with Deen it was primarily focused on the food she cooked. "She revels in unholy connections with evil corporations, and she's proud of the fact that her food is f***ing bad for you," Bourdain told TV Guide when asked about the television personality. "If I were on at seven at night and loved by millions of people at every age, I would think twice before telling an already obese nation that it's OK to eat food that is killing us. Plus, her food sucks."

But there was more to it than just a profusion of artery-clogging ingredients in her food. To Bourdain, Deen's recipes didn't respect real Southern food. He took a softer tone on a Reddit AMA thread when asked about why he didn't like Deen, writing, "The South is where the greatest American traditional food comes from. It's the cradle of American gastronomy. I reject the notion that what Paula was selling is traditional Southern food. Cheeseburger on a Krispie Kreme bun? Nobody's grandma I ever heard of EVER made that s***."