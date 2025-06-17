How To Hack The In-N-Out Menu And Order McDonald's Most Popular Burger

What happens when you mash up America's most iconic fast food burger with the West Coast's most beloved burger joint? There's a viral In-N-Out menu hack that lets you recreate McDonald's most popular burger — only with better ingredients and more flavor. While plenty of fast food mashups have made the rounds online, this one stands out for fans of that classic McDonald's flavor who are curious how it stacks up when made the In-N-Out way.

The Big Mac is built on a simple formula: two beef patties, shredded lettuce, American cheese, chopped onions, pickles, and that signature special sauce on a triple-layered sesame bun. At In-N-Out, you can get pretty close with a few changes. The viral hack uses two cheeseburgers without tomatoes. You simply remove the top bun from one and stack them to recreate the Big Mac's three-layer build. You can also keep it simple by ordering a Double-Double with an extra bun, no tomato, raw chopped onions, lettuce, and pickles.

The spread isn't an exact match for Big Mac sauce, but it comes close — especially when paired with the fresh, never-frozen beef, made from a higher-quality cut of beef, and pillowy buns In-N-Out is known for. You'll need to assemble it yourself at the table, but once stacked, you'll end up with a juicy, craveable take on the classic. It'll be hard to forget the taste and go back to the original after this one.