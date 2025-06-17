Substitute Breadcrumbs With This Tasty Snack For Exceptional Taste And Texture
Whenever we're in the mood for something with a perfectly crunchy finish, breadcrumbs are the first thing we reach for. They always work well, but they're not the only ingredient that can get the job done. The next time you want to give meat or fish a crisp bite, bypass the breadcrumbs in your pantry and reach for some pretzels.
Made from flour, sugar, yeast, salt, butter, and water, pretzels are practically another form of bread. Similarly to how some types of breadcrumbs are dried in the oven until they're stale, snack pretzels are baked at a higher temperature than their soft counterparts to harden them. With the shared ingredients between them, you can easily swap out store-bought breadcrumbs for pretzels instead. The crushed pretzels can serve the same purpose, except the snacks come packed with plenty of unique spices that you may not find with breadcrumbs. With flavors like cheddar cheese or honey mustard, using store-bought pretzels is a simple way to elevate your dinner.
Start by crushing up the pretzels, then dredge your meat or fish in flour and egg yolk. Finish the dredging process by coating the protein in the crushed pretzels, pressing the crumbs firmly onto the surface. Then, finish by baking, air frying, or searing your choice of protein until the exterior is golden brown.
Elevate dinner with these tasty pretzel flavors
There is an abundance of pretzel flavors out there to spruce up your meals, and the easiest way to pick one is to find the one that best fits your favorite breaded recipe. Parmesan crusted tilapia gets a savory boost from the cheese, but if you want a crunchier finish or have simply run out of parmesan, coat the fish in crushed pieces of Snack Factory's Garlic Parmesan Pretzel Crisps. The pretzels provide the tilapia with that cheesy flavor you're after, as well as an earthy boost via the garlic.
Crispy baked chicken tenders can get an even crispier boost from pretzels of any flavor. You can opt for your standard salty pretzels and dress them up with your own spices, or choose something bold, like Dot's Southwest Seasoned Pretzel Twists. The blend of jalapeño, cheddar, garlic powder, and paprika gives the chicken tenders a dynamic flavor that can be enjoyed with and without a dipping sauce.
Pretzels can also add a crunchy finish to dishes that don't include breadcrumbs, like these air fryer pork chops. Marinated in a sweet, earthy mix of maple syrup, rosemary, garlic, and balsamic vinegar, topping off the pork with plain pretzels helps to maintain the moist center of the pork without distracting from its flavor.