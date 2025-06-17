Substitute Breadcrumbs With This Tasty Snack For Exceptional Taste And Texture

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Whenever we're in the mood for something with a perfectly crunchy finish, breadcrumbs are the first thing we reach for. They always work well, but they're not the only ingredient that can get the job done. The next time you want to give meat or fish a crisp bite, bypass the breadcrumbs in your pantry and reach for some pretzels.

Made from flour, sugar, yeast, salt, butter, and water, pretzels are practically another form of bread. Similarly to how some types of breadcrumbs are dried in the oven until they're stale, snack pretzels are baked at a higher temperature than their soft counterparts to harden them. With the shared ingredients between them, you can easily swap out store-bought breadcrumbs for pretzels instead. The crushed pretzels can serve the same purpose, except the snacks come packed with plenty of unique spices that you may not find with breadcrumbs. With flavors like cheddar cheese or honey mustard, using store-bought pretzels is a simple way to elevate your dinner.

Start by crushing up the pretzels, then dredge your meat or fish in flour and egg yolk. Finish the dredging process by coating the protein in the crushed pretzels, pressing the crumbs firmly onto the surface. Then, finish by baking, air frying, or searing your choice of protein until the exterior is golden brown.