The Idaho Eatery That Sits On Thousands Of Pounds Of Floating Styrofoam

Originally an area known for trade, timber, and mining, Coeur d'Alene, Idaho, is now also home to celebrities, golf courses, and resorts that attract eager travelers in search of respite. Lake Coeur d'Alene, especially, is a highlight for many of these visitors, spanning 25 miles long and 10 miles wide, making it perfect for all sorts of water activities. But there is one restaurant in particular that's of note for not only its unique location in the water but also its structure: The Cedars Floating Restaurant.

Over the years, Lake Coeur d'Alene has been described as one of the most beautiful in the world. Along the lake's only outlet is the western-flowing Spokane River, and it is here that The Cedars delights guests with meals, drinks, and views. Since 1965, this floating establishment (weighing in at over one million pounds) has remained buoyed by Styrofoam encased inside concrete pods. The only time there was potential danger of The Cedars going adrift was in 1996 when the Spokane River flooded. Heroic efforts from a tugboat captain helped keep the restaurant from drifting away, however, and the restaurant was saved. It's remained a local staple ever since.