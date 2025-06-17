The Idaho Eatery That Sits On Thousands Of Pounds Of Floating Styrofoam
Originally an area known for trade, timber, and mining, Coeur d'Alene, Idaho, is now also home to celebrities, golf courses, and resorts that attract eager travelers in search of respite. Lake Coeur d'Alene, especially, is a highlight for many of these visitors, spanning 25 miles long and 10 miles wide, making it perfect for all sorts of water activities. But there is one restaurant in particular that's of note for not only its unique location in the water but also its structure: The Cedars Floating Restaurant.
Over the years, Lake Coeur d'Alene has been described as one of the most beautiful in the world. Along the lake's only outlet is the western-flowing Spokane River, and it is here that The Cedars delights guests with meals, drinks, and views. Since 1965, this floating establishment (weighing in at over one million pounds) has remained buoyed by Styrofoam encased inside concrete pods. The only time there was potential danger of The Cedars going adrift was in 1996 when the Spokane River flooded. Heroic efforts from a tugboat captain helped keep the restaurant from drifting away, however, and the restaurant was saved. It's remained a local staple ever since.
The perfect spot to dock and dine
With a resort casual dress code in place, visitors who have been enjoying the great outdoors can feel relaxed at The Cedars, a place where nature lovers can bask in the grandeur of Lake Coeur d'Alene while browsing menus. More adventurous restaurant-goers can pull up to the establishment by boat to dock and dine, while others can walk across a bridge to the patio dining area. The restaurant is located just off the area's Hagadone Marina, and there is a parking area for those who drive.
Clad with minimal, homey decor, The Cedars sets the stage for diners to focus on Lake Coeur d'Alene's natural beauty and the meals served. The Cedars changes its menus according to the current season in an effort to source as many ingredients locally as possible. Seafood dishes are popular items here, including the cedar-plank salmon and creamy seafood risotto.
Other entrées like the filet mignon, Alaskan halibut, and prime rib include a diner's choice of either a trip to the expansive salad bar or a bowl of the restaurant's homemade New England clam chowder. Drinks made with local flavors and premium ingredients are carried to tables. Cocktails of note include the house-made margarita and the huckleberry martini. Mud pies and huckleberry ice cream tempt palates and provide a sweet finish to the meal, all while you relax securely on the impressive floating mass.