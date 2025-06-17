How To Calculate The Perfect Amount Of Pan Pizza Dough (But Is It Worth It?)

Pan pizza, baked in a skillet or on a baking sheet, is a simple and delicious way to make a great pie at home, especially if you don't have a specialty pizza stone or peel. However, some complicate the process by meticulously calculating dough quantities with mathematical formulas or online pizza calculators. To understand the best way to calculate pan pizza dough, we spoke with Noel Brohner, a pizza consultant, instructor, and founder of online pizza-learning platform Slow Rise Pizza Co., who tells us that such calculation efforts "may or may not complicate things," especially for those just looking to make pizza at home.

To determine the exact amount of dough you need, Brohner notes that you can use a Pizza Dough Calculator or pizza-making forums like PizzaMaking.com, which factor in specific details like ingredient weights, desired crust thickness, and pan size. "For those less web-savvy pizza makers, there's a formula that some people say makes dough scaling for pans relatively easy," the pizza expert explains. "Use the area of your pan multiplied by a dough weight factor."

Certainly, a pizza dough calculator or mathematical formula might be worthwhile if you're running a pizza business and need to find ways to create consistent dough quantities, optimize costs, and increase pan pizza output. But even for the pizza pros, that's all a bit much — especially given the breadth of tradition and great recipes available. "All this said," Brohner concludes, "I prefer the old school methods of tradition and trial and error."