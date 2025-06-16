The Spa Spritz Is The Summer Drink That's Fresh, Floral, And Gently Boozy

Once you've tried a spa spritz as it is, you can start playing around with your own iterations of the cocktail. As mentioned before, you can substitute, combine, or leave out any of the herbs and citrus fruits entirely, if you so please. After a sip, you might even find that you prefer some elements of the drink to others and decide to lean more into the floral flavors than the herby or citrus ones. From there, you can adjust your recipe accordingly.

For instance, should you want to bring out even more of the orange blossom and honeysuckle aromas of the Lillet Blanc, you might decide to add a splash of orange blossom water to your cocktail or pick an actual honeysuckle blooom to use as a garnish. Or vice versa; add even more herbaceousness to this drink by muddling the herbs to release more of their pungent oils and aromas.

Similarly, to add more citrus flavors, you might consider squeezing some of the fruit juice — be it lemon, lime, or orange — into your drink rather than just using it as a garnish. From there, you could also twist the peels and drop then in the glass to get even more of the oils from their skins and pith too. Given that this is a spa spritz, the sliced cooling cucumbers are probably the one thing in this drink you should keep, but, of course, they are optional as well.