This Pot Handle Hack Is The Mess-Free Way To Store Your Spoon (And Keep Your Countertops Clean)
Hovering over a bubbling pot of pasta sauce, you hesitate as you debate where to place the spoon. Ah well. Onto the countertop it goes — what's the harm in tidying up afterwards? It's a common mistake in the kitchen. Still, there's actually a mess-free alternative: Slotting the spoon into the pot handle.
This trick only works for pots that have holes in their handles. The good news, though? Most do. It's one of the most misunderstood cookware features and has a smart dual purpose. On one hand, these holes are intended to help with storage. In fact, hanging pans and using ceiling space are among Martha Stewart's best tips for organizing a kitchen. However, these holes were also added as a solution for dirty spoon storage. Chefs simply slot the utensil into the handle, which, at the right angle, should allow the mixture to drip back into the pot rather than onto their countertop. It's smart, isn't it? Next time you're shopping, evaluate pots for their holed handles — not just whether they belong to the best cookware brands.
How to react to splattered countertops
Disaster has a habit of striking when you least expect it. Always wedge that spoon securely into the pot handle; if not, you risk (a rather poorly imitated) Jackson Pollock-inspired display over your countertops. It might be artistic if it wasn't staining your expensive material. Whether you're fixing stains from leaving spoons on sides or the pot handle hack has gone wrong, there's a golden rule for the cleanup: Act quickly. The savviest chefs keep white distilled vinegar within easy reach. De-staining countertops is one of many vinegar hacks for a cleaner kitchen; simply dilute with water, immediately apply to the stain, wait a few minutes, and then wipe it off.
There is a slight caveat here: Always establish that white vinegar isn't damaging to your countertop material before application. For instance, it's a bad idea to use vinegar on granite countertops, as the porous surface absorbs the acid, weakening its colors and sealant. A little research goes a long way. Ideally, have a stain emergency plan pre-researched with the perfect solution ready and waiting. Regular resealing works a treat, too.