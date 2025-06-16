This Pot Handle Hack Is The Mess-Free Way To Store Your Spoon (And Keep Your Countertops Clean)

Hovering over a bubbling pot of pasta sauce, you hesitate as you debate where to place the spoon. Ah well. Onto the countertop it goes — what's the harm in tidying up afterwards? It's a common mistake in the kitchen. Still, there's actually a mess-free alternative: Slotting the spoon into the pot handle.

This trick only works for pots that have holes in their handles. The good news, though? Most do. It's one of the most misunderstood cookware features and has a smart dual purpose. On one hand, these holes are intended to help with storage. In fact, hanging pans and using ceiling space are among Martha Stewart's best tips for organizing a kitchen. However, these holes were also added as a solution for dirty spoon storage. Chefs simply slot the utensil into the handle, which, at the right angle, should allow the mixture to drip back into the pot rather than onto their countertop. It's smart, isn't it? Next time you're shopping, evaluate pots for their holed handles — not just whether they belong to the best cookware brands.