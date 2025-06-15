Ina Garten's Daily Oatmeal Includes An Essential Ingredient To Prevent It Tasting Like 'Wallpaper Paste'

Ina Garten loves oatmeal — whether it be in the form of dessert or breakfast. As she told Bon Appétit in 2014, "I have the same thing for breakfast every single day, 365 days a year: McCann's Irish oatmeal." But, being the Barefoot Contessa, her oatmeal is hardly just oatmeal. While she does embrace preparing her go-to breakfast in the microwave, her morning oatmeal recipe never goes without milk and salt. A key ingredient for preparing and preserving creamy oatmeal, milk is not an uncommon ingredient. Salt, however, may be too close to savory oatmeal territory for most people's comfort. Then again, Garten isn't most people.

"Most people don't do their oatmeal with salt, and I think that without it, it just tastes like wallpaper paste," said Garten in her conversation with Bon Appétit. Whether you get the wallpaper-like taste or not, there are some people out there who'd rather eat anything than a bowl of savory oats, which is just what this ingredient suggests. But, it by no means has to go that far. While Garten typically holds off on adding sweetener, she does like to mix in a dash of maple syrup or brown sugar every now and then.

As shown in a recipe shared with Food Network, Garten also combines the salt with sweet additions like bananas and dried berries. With just a half-teaspoon of salt per serving, the salt should only bring out more of the flavors.