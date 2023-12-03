How To Reheat Oatmeal For The Creamiest Leftovers

Summer is over and the temperatures are continuing to drop, which means that most of you are switching from your usual cold, yet convenient, overnight oats to hot — if anything, just for the warmth and comfort they provide. This means that rather than simply grabbing your leftovers or whatever you meal prepped from the fridge and going straight in with a spoon, you either will have to make your oats fresh every day or figure out a way to reheat them — and, unfortunately, it's not a simple as just popping them in the microwave.

If you've recently made the switch from cold oats to hot, you've likely run into this issue. Maybe you have leftovers from the morning before, or you simply can't be bothered to make your oats from scratch every single day, whatever the case may be — on a cold morning, you want warm oats. Only, when you put your oats over the stove or in the microwave as they are, the texture all too often comes out gummy, gloopy, and, overall, not as creamy as you expect. The good news is that the solution is simple, and all you need is a couple of tablespoons of milk.

It may sound self-explanatory, but adding a bit of milk to your oatmeal before you reheat it makes a world of a difference. Just like water, the milk will help keep your oatmeal from drying out as it reheats while also giving it the creamiest flavors.