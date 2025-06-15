The Best Boxes At The Costco Checkout To Pack Your Groceries In, According To Reddit

It's another busy afternoon at the local Costco and you're just about ready to head to checkout. You've got the cart loaded with a week's worth of the best Costco prepared meals and you're eyeing that free lane at the back of the checkout area. If you're new here, you'll be surprised that no paper or plastic bags await you at the register. The cashiers are ready to scan your items and place them right back in the cart, with no organization in sight. If you're a true Costco pro, then you'll know that this chaotic nightmare is easily avoidable if you stock up on product boxes from the store before you make it to the register.

According to an enthusiastic Reddit thread, the banana box is the "MVP of Costco boxes" (even though we rated bananas as a "skip"); one user joked that the "banana boxes exceed building code standards in some towns," referring to how sturdy the boxes were. Another strong contender for the best Costco box is the apple box, which one Reddit user said is so reliable that they used it for over 10 years to not only pack groceries but also move the user's daughter into college and stack upside down as a makeshift side table. The third most popular box for packing Costco groceries seems to be the avocado box, which other users on Reddit claim is the "perfect size and not too thick for the recycling bin."