The Bitchin' Sauce Flavor That Is Far Too Sweet For Our Liking

When a sauce has a spicy name and boasts vegan and gluten-free labels, we have to take note. Bitchin' Sauce offers a lineup of almond-based dips and sauces that can quickly add flavor to meals and be dolloped into pretty dishes to present at your next dinner party. We set out to sample some of its many products to identify a few standout stars, and unfortunately, we came across one item that failed to make an impression.

Bitchin's Green Onion sauce has promise. Green onions are a reliable, flavorful way to perk up any meal. A dip made with the stuff seemed to be the ticket to create a delicious companion for homemade tortilla chips, toasted bread to make elevated sandwiches, or when stirred into curry to add dimension. Unfortunately, we discovered the Green Onion Bitchin' dip is a bit too sweet on the tongue to fully appreciate. We suspect that the coconut aminos are responsible for this sweeter-leaning tasting profile. The sweetness of the dip overpowers the herby flavor we had anticipated, placing the Green Onion sauce towards the bottom of our rankings. Plus, instead of a thicker dip, this product had a thinner, viscous texture that fell into the category of sauce more appropriate for drizzling into a salad bowl and soup instead of a thick dip that can be scooped up with a cracker.