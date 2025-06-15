The Worst Pillsbury Product We Tried May Have Been Your Childhood Favorite

Out of all the canned, refrigerated, ready-to-bake grocery store brands, the Pillsbury cylinders are amongst the easiest to recognize with shiny, bright blue packaging and a chubby, cheery white character smiling at you. The Pillsbury Doughboy is one of the most beloved food mascots, and the brand offers products like biscuits, pie crusts, pizza crusts, and Toaster Strudels. In our ranking of 10 popular Pillsbury products, we found the cinnamon rolls with original icing to be the worst of the lineup, despite remembering them as a cherished part of our childhood. We noted that the dough was sweet-smelling as soon as we heard the signature "pop" of the can opening. However, once the cinnamon rolls came out of the oven, we knew something wasn't quite right.

Rather than puffy and light, we found the Pillsbury cinnamon rolls with original icing to be lacking. Instead of rising to yeast-driven heights, the cinnamon rolls remained flat after baking, significantly less fluffy than we remembered. After icing and then trying a bite, we referred to the cinnamon roll dough as "somehow both bland and overly sweet," and said the cinnamon flavor was hardly noticeable. Considering the ingredients list, it's no surprise that the Pillsbury cinnamon rolls with original icing were underwhelming compared to childhood memories. Rather than being made with butter, the cinnamon rolls contain palm and soybean oil, as well as palm kernel oil and corn syrup solids among a host of additional ingredients, most of which you wouldn't find in traditional homemade cinnamon rolls.