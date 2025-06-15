Why You Might Not Want To Strain Fruit Pulp For Agua Fresca

What if one serving of your daily fruit intake came from a delicious, thirst-quenching agua fresca? Agua frescas are refreshing, non-alcoholic, fruit-based beverages. But, what we may not realize is that by straining all the glorious parts of the fruit, the fiber and other nutritional content are removed.

Research tells us that eating whole fruit is a great way to get a prebiotic source of fiber — the seeds, skins, and stems actually have a myriad of health benefits, such as improving gut health and lowering cholesterol levels. A 2019 survey by the Centers for Disease Control found that only 12% of adults met the daily recommended whole fruit intake of between 1.5 to 2 cups of fruit a day. Additionally, when you consume whole fruit over pure fruit juice, it helps prevent a blood sugar spike, which keeps you energized and satiated longer. That's all to say, while there are numerous advantages to consuming whole fruit in your beverage, depending on your texture preference, you can choose either to blend, smash, or strain your agua frescas for optimal drinking pleasure.