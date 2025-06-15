Why You Might Not Want To Strain Fruit Pulp For Agua Fresca
What if one serving of your daily fruit intake came from a delicious, thirst-quenching agua fresca? Agua frescas are refreshing, non-alcoholic, fruit-based beverages. But, what we may not realize is that by straining all the glorious parts of the fruit, the fiber and other nutritional content are removed.
Research tells us that eating whole fruit is a great way to get a prebiotic source of fiber — the seeds, skins, and stems actually have a myriad of health benefits, such as improving gut health and lowering cholesterol levels. A 2019 survey by the Centers for Disease Control found that only 12% of adults met the daily recommended whole fruit intake of between 1.5 to 2 cups of fruit a day. Additionally, when you consume whole fruit over pure fruit juice, it helps prevent a blood sugar spike, which keeps you energized and satiated longer. That's all to say, while there are numerous advantages to consuming whole fruit in your beverage, depending on your texture preference, you can choose either to blend, smash, or strain your agua frescas for optimal drinking pleasure.
What is agua fresca made of?
Agua frescas are common refreshments throughout Latin America and Mexico.They were created as a way to use leftover fruit scraps for a hydrating, summer beverage. Now, agua frescas can be found across the United States all year-round and are made of a mix of cool water and fruit, while sometimes being lightly sweetened with sugar or piloncillo, an unrefined sugar.
In certain regions, agua frescas are sometimes made with chia seeds which are then mixed with lemon and cucumber to make chia water, or with grains such as rice, which are used to make the cinnamon-forward and creamy beverage Horchata. Agua frescas come in a variety of flavors such as Watermelon Lime, Agua de Jamaica, pineapple, strawberry, and many tropical fruits like Agua de Melon, as well as native fruits like mamey. Whole berries such as blackberries, blueberries, and raspberries are a good source of plant-based fiber and a juicy berry-based option. If you're looking for a tropical take, try passionfruit or guava in your agua frescas to increase the fiber content. A lighter, less sweet favorite, chia water, is also a nutritional powerhouse. The seeds are packed with magnesium, potassium, and phosphorus, and they are a good source of fiber and protein. The best part about making agua fresca is that the drink itself is extremely versatile: You can make it with any ripe fruit you have on hand.