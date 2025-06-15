The Worst Store-Bought Tomato Juice Is Sugary And Insulting

Many people love clamato, tomato juice's briny cousin. Or, as the most popular brand Mott's labels it, a "tomato cocktail". The clam broth and tomato concoction is a crucial ingredient in clamata micheladas, the Mexican beer cocktail that's been adopted across the U.S. The Canadians have found a use for clamato, too. It's the base of a bloody Caesar cocktail. The only issue? Clamato is one of the worst tomato juice options available in grocery stores.

While it works in cocktails where umami and tartness can be added in the form of liquid smoke, worcester sauce, lime, booze, hot sauce, and anything else that deepens or heightens flavor, when consumed on its own, Mott's store-bought clamato just doesn't hold up. As we discovered in our tomato juice taste test, as a standalone juice it's sweet and cloying. Despite its catchy name, clamato lacks the complex flavors we love tomatoes for, and our reviewer found the hint of clam offputting.

It's not that tomato juice with added clam doesn't have any good notes. Even mass-produced clamato is peppery, celery-forward, and a little acidic. But it's not made to sup straight-up. The drinks that clamato works in have an alcoholic kick designed to distract from how sugary it is. Mott's clamato is like the store-brand lemonade of tomato juices. It ticks the boxes, technically. But it isn't good unless you work to hide its imperfections.