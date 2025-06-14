How To Buy The Perfect Pepperoni For Your Pizza

As with any sausage, the ratio of fat to meat in your pepperoni is important. Noel Brohner suggests that a higher fat content is preferable, as the fat will more readily melt out and ensure a rich pepperoni flavor across the pie.

The age of the sausage is another top factor. Brohner says, "The best pepperoni has depth and tang — not just salt and spice." Given that pizza is the only time that many folks eat pepperoni, we might not think much about the fact that it is a cured sausage. But there's no reason that pepperoni needs to be one-note — good pepperoni can have just as much character as other types of cured meat.

Like any good preserved meat, the pepperoni you pick to top your pie also shouldn't rely on a bunch of unnecessary filler ingredients. "Avoid versions with lots of soy or texturized protein," says Brohner, "it muddies the taste and texture." So, be sure to take a good look at the label before tossing a pepperoni in your basket. Brands that use filler proteins are likely to be cheaper, but they don't stand up next to the real thing.

The final major point for picking the perfect pepperoni is thickness. But this has as much to do with how you make your pizza as it does your personal preference. "One size or thickness does not fit all occasions." Brohner said, "For instance, some of the thinner versions are perfect for a quick hot bake but dry out or burn if the bake is too long." It's up to you whether you buy pre-sliced pepperoni or a whole sausage to slice up at home yourself, in which case you can more easily experiment with thickness.