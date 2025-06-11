Here's What To Know About TaDah Foods From Shark Tank

In the Season 11 premiere of "Shark Tank," chemical engineer-turned-entrepreneur John Sorial eagerly presented his frozen food brand, TaDah Foods, to the panel of sharks. In the episode, which aired on September 29, 2019, Sorial introduced the sharks (and viewers) to the TaDah line of prepared frozen falafels and wraps. The company launched in April 2011 and was inspired by Sorial's background as the son of Egyptian immigrants, namely his fond memories of eating Eastern Mediterranean foods at home.

Sorial's goal in founding TaDah was to bring authentic plant-based recipes to kitchens across the country and share the cuisine he grew up on with the masses in an accessible, convenient, and delicious way. The company also prioritizes charitable giving, with Sorial noting that "25% of distributed profits from the original [three] founders [goes] to non-for-profits." Sorial made the jump from a career in oil refining to starting his journey as an entrepreneur because he wasn't feeling fulfilled. Driven by his passion for great food and culture, Sorial decided to pivot, and TaDah was born.

With a mission to give back and make a product with impressive quality, the sharks were receptive to Sorial and the TaDah wraps and falafels they sampled during his pitch. However, when a discussion of production and supply issues came up, things unfortunately took a turn. The sharks raised concerns about the company's business structure and equity distribution, but none could deny the excellence of the products and the power of an entrepreneur with as much devotion as Sorial.