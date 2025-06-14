Which Came First: The Martini Or The Martini Glass?

If you're a fan of the perfect martini, there's a good chance you prefer to sip it out of a martini glass. The drink just doesn't feel the same when not sipped out of a tall, stemmed glass. While you might assume the cup was created specifically for the eponymous beverage, the martini glass is about 40 years older than the martini.

The martini glass was originally created in the 1800s and was simply called a cocktail glass. While the terms are interchangeable today, the original cocktail glass looked a bit different from a modern martini glass — it was smaller, narrower, and more rounded. It wasn't until the 1900s that the martini glass became the name of choice for the vessel, as the martini itself started to gain more popularity around this time.

The modern martini glass has a longer stem and is more V-shaped at the top. Some believe that this design was meant to allow drinks to be poured out quickly during the Prohibition of the 1920s, when alcoholic beverages were made illegal. The glass was first shown off at the International Exhibition of Modern Decorative and Industrial Arts in Paris in 1925, as its angular design was in line with the Art Deco movement of that era.