What Many People Get Wrong About Storing Canned Goods In 'Cool And Dry' Spaces

Keeping your pantry well-stocked with canned goods can help make a last-minute meal a snap to pull together. But just because you have your go-to spot for keeping canned goods or even an out-of-the-way place for overflow cans doesn't mean those are the best storage spots for them. In fact, it's quite easy for people to mix up the simple storage directions that consumers are told to follow: Store in a cool and dry place.

Tasting Table spoke with Justin Simeon, a private chef and the chef de cuisine at Alta Adams, a Los Angeles soul food restaurant, to learn more about how to store canned goods (and tell when they've spoiled). "They should be kept in a cool and dry environment. Do not exceed storage temperatures above 75 degrees Fahrenheit," Chef Simeon said. Instead, you want to keep canned goods at room temperature rather than in a cold place. The shelf-stable items do not require refrigeration to stay good. Instead, opt for a storage area that doesn't get sun. There are several other tips for making the most of pantry storage for all kinds of canned goods too.