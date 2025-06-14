What Many People Get Wrong About Storing Canned Goods In 'Cool And Dry' Spaces
Keeping your pantry well-stocked with canned goods can help make a last-minute meal a snap to pull together. But just because you have your go-to spot for keeping canned goods or even an out-of-the-way place for overflow cans doesn't mean those are the best storage spots for them. In fact, it's quite easy for people to mix up the simple storage directions that consumers are told to follow: Store in a cool and dry place.
Tasting Table spoke with Justin Simeon, a private chef and the chef de cuisine at Alta Adams, a Los Angeles soul food restaurant, to learn more about how to store canned goods (and tell when they've spoiled). "They should be kept in a cool and dry environment. Do not exceed storage temperatures above 75 degrees Fahrenheit," Chef Simeon said. Instead, you want to keep canned goods at room temperature rather than in a cold place. The shelf-stable items do not require refrigeration to stay good. Instead, opt for a storage area that doesn't get sun. There are several other tips for making the most of pantry storage for all kinds of canned goods too.
Follow these tips when storing canned goods
Just as you don't need to keep canned goods in a cold place, they also shouldn't be kept in a place that could get very warm. Any spaces that experience frequent temperature changes, such as near heating pipes, are not ideal storage places. Similarly, if canned goods are kept in a damp area, the moisture can cause the cans to rust. By following these canned goods storage tips, you can expect the food to have a long shelf life.
Once you find the perfect place for your canned goods, you might need to maximize your storage options. If you only have one or two small pantry areas for cans, you can use a few tricks to amplify the storage real estate. Use a lazy Susan to maximize storage and easily locate cans in pantry corners or back-of-door shelving to add more space to stack cans. With these solutions and storage insights, you'll never have to worry about canned goods going bad in your pantry again.