The 3-Ingredient Brisket Spritz That Locks In Moisture And Amps Up Flavor
Perfect for smoking at a low and slow temperature, an entire brisket is a mega-sized hunk of meat that comes out succulent and tender when done right. However, if you've followed the recipe to a tee and found that your brisket was unexpectedly dry when you popped open the hood of your smoker, you might be wondering what you did wrong. The next time you smoke a brisket, we recommend that you intermittently mist the surface with a solution of apple cider vinegar, Worcestershire sauce, and water to lock in moisture and boost flavor.
While it isn't vital to spray brisket, it does come with a trio of benefits. Firstly, the sugars inside the spray encourage the surface of the meat to become dark, flavorful, and crusty. Known as the bark, this layer of complex texture develops with the right combination of smoke and water vapor. Secondly, the temperature of the spritz slightly cools the brisket on impact, ensuring that the outside doesn't cook faster than the middle. This results in a uniform cook where the entire length and breadth of the cut is equally as tender. Finally, as the water in the spritz evaporates, it affects the air current around the brisket — attracting the smoke down, boosting flavor, and the appearance of the smoke ring.
How to make a spritz for brisket
To make your spritz, combine half a cup of apple cider vinegar with half a cup of water and a tablespoon of any brand of Worcestershire sauce. The natural savory flavor of the Worcestershire (a fermented mixture of anchovies, tamarind, molasses, and spices) will deepen the umami notes in your beef, lending it complexity and tang. Meanwhile, the vinegar will balance the sweetness from the molasses, and the water will provide just enough dilution to mellow its pungency.
Then, decant your solution into a good quality spray bottle and mist away. However, to guarantee that your smoked brisket comes out as succulent as possible, be mindful with the frequency; overdo it and you'll wash off all the seasonings on the surface and eliminate all that smoky flavor. Try to keep the meat moist throughout the entire smoke as it can be tricky to re-moisten it if it dries out and develops a hard crust. Feel free to experiment and use different liquids too, such as apple juice, beer, or even hot sauce.
If you find that the bark on your brisket is developing a crust despite spraying it with a fine mist, consider using a blocking log to smoke your meat. This piece of wood can be placed beside your brisket to "block off" some of the heat and redistribute the airflow (as the air has to go over the block to get to the meat, it spreads out, preventing it from burning).