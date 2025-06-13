The 3-Ingredient Brisket Spritz That Locks In Moisture And Amps Up Flavor

To make your spritz, combine half a cup of apple cider vinegar with half a cup of water and a tablespoon of any brand of Worcestershire sauce. The natural savory flavor of the Worcestershire (a fermented mixture of anchovies, tamarind, molasses, and spices) will deepen the umami notes in your beef, lending it complexity and tang. Meanwhile, the vinegar will balance the sweetness from the molasses, and the water will provide just enough dilution to mellow its pungency.

Then, decant your solution into a good quality spray bottle and mist away. However, to guarantee that your smoked brisket comes out as succulent as possible, be mindful with the frequency; overdo it and you'll wash off all the seasonings on the surface and eliminate all that smoky flavor. Try to keep the meat moist throughout the entire smoke as it can be tricky to re-moisten it if it dries out and develops a hard crust. Feel free to experiment and use different liquids too, such as apple juice, beer, or even hot sauce.

If you find that the bark on your brisket is developing a crust despite spraying it with a fine mist, consider using a blocking log to smoke your meat. This piece of wood can be placed beside your brisket to "block off" some of the heat and redistribute the airflow (as the air has to go over the block to get to the meat, it spreads out, preventing it from burning).