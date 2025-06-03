The Secret To Moist, Tender Brisket Might Be Hiding In Your Backyard

Opening your smoker to find that your brisket has got burnt edges and a dry middle is a total downer. But aside from lowering the temperature on your next attempt, there's something else you can try to guarantee that your next hunk of beef is moist and tender. The good news? It might be hiding right under your nose in your backyard. Silvio Correa, Grill Master at Silvio's BBQ Official, highly recommends using a blocking log for larger smokers as it "helps control airflow and keep temperatures steady, which is crucial for long cooks."

"I place a blocking log near the firebox early on to manage heat distribution and airflow evenly throughout the cooking process," explains Correa. The result? A succulent cut of meat that's as flavorsome and juicy as a slow-cooker brisket. As the name suggests, a blocking log occludes direct heat from hitting items placed in a smoker and diverts it; the hot air has to move up and over the wood, causing it to disperse and circulate around the meat as opposed to hitting one spot.

As this technique softens the blow of heat rushing into the pit, it protects the edges of a brisket that are closest to the fire and prevents them from burning. According to Correa, "hardwood logs like oak, hickory, or pecan" are the best as they "burn evenly and add great smoky flavor." So, if you've got any of these varieties in your backyard, go ahead and use them freely to make better brisket.