Why Popcorn Needs Its Own Special Type Of Corn

Popcorn is one of the simplest snacks to prepare once it's in your cupboard, so you may be surprised to learn that the requirements for manufacturing are actually quite strict. The snack food has an amazingly long history, with evidence suggesting that it was made in Peru almost 7,000 years ago. But the popcorn of ancient times wasn't quite what it is today. Early corn kernels had lower moisture content, and the snack was fried, making it much harder and crunchier. It took thousands of years of selective corn breeding to get the soft, fluffy snack we eat now. Modern breeding techniques eventually yielded a strain perfect for popping, and early popcorn machines helped popularize it as an affordable and delicious snack everywhere in the country. But it still all relies on one specific type of flint corn.

Flint corn is a type of corn with a hard outer shell (the pericarp) that is often used to make cornmeal and similar products, and popcorn is made from a variation called Zea mays everta. This breed has a soft, starchy interior, and it must be at least around 14% water to make popcorn. The balance of moisture trapped within hard shell and heat sets off the magical reaction that gives us popcorn.