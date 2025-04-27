The Vintage Brand Behind The First-Ever Popcorn Machine Is Still Around Today

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If you stumble upon a vintage popcorn machine in a museum, photos, or even still being used, it may not seem revolutionary, but when they first hit the street, they changed the way Americans snacked. Popcorn is one of those foods that has been around for thousands of years but didn't really take off as a staple until the industrial revolution. Originating in the Americas alongside corn itself, the oldest evidence of popped corn dates back 6,700 years in Peru, and it spread all throughout Native American cultures. Early popcorn would have been much crunchier than today's version, and it took selective breeding or corn to produce the modern version that makes fluffy popcorn, but knowing just how to pop popcorn was still standing in the way of turning it into a true snack food phenomenon. That is, until Charles Cretors invented the popcorn machine.

While the process of popping corn had been relatively simple — just fire and corn — it wasn't easy. The best version that existed until Cretors came along involved holding a wire basket over a live fire with a long handle; fine for camping or a home fire, not ideal for convenience. Cretors had previously been vending peanuts when he began altering the peanut roaster to use steam and make popcorn. It turned out that the steam provided more even heat, which popped the corn much more evenly, and also turned blades that stirred the popcorn. That bit of innovation eventually turned into a company, Cretors, that still exists over 130 years later.