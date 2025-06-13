This Country Produces The Most Strawberries Worldwide

Strawberries are a favorite summer fruit around the world. Where would we be without the sun-ripened strawberries that make shortcakes a family staple at backyard barbecues? Despite their ubiquity on our tables, most of the world's strawberries are produced further away than you might expect!

China produces the most strawberries in the world. According to World Population Review, China produces 3.4 million tons of this sweet red fruit every year, nearly triple the amount of the second largest producer, the United States, which weighs in at 1.3 million tons. Turkey comes in third, producing just over 700 thousand tons a year.

China's three major strawberry producing regions are Hebei, Shandong, and Liaoning, all located in the North. Hebei is known for the Great Wall of China, Shandong is known as the birthplace of Confucius, and Liaoning, connecting China to the Korean Peninsula, is an established strawberry region with over 80 years of production history.

In 2025, China unveiled 12 new strawberry varietals at the 10th annual International Strawberry Symposium. These 12 new strawberries are only part of a long list of strawberry varieties available worldwide. However, strawberries are delicate, high-maintenance fruit and rarely travel far from their production zone. Regions outside of China cultivate their own breeds and export to local markets.