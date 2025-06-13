This Country Produces The Most Strawberries Worldwide
Strawberries are a favorite summer fruit around the world. Where would we be without the sun-ripened strawberries that make shortcakes a family staple at backyard barbecues? Despite their ubiquity on our tables, most of the world's strawberries are produced further away than you might expect!
China produces the most strawberries in the world. According to World Population Review, China produces 3.4 million tons of this sweet red fruit every year, nearly triple the amount of the second largest producer, the United States, which weighs in at 1.3 million tons. Turkey comes in third, producing just over 700 thousand tons a year.
China's three major strawberry producing regions are Hebei, Shandong, and Liaoning, all located in the North. Hebei is known for the Great Wall of China, Shandong is known as the birthplace of Confucius, and Liaoning, connecting China to the Korean Peninsula, is an established strawberry region with over 80 years of production history.
In 2025, China unveiled 12 new strawberry varietals at the 10th annual International Strawberry Symposium. These 12 new strawberries are only part of a long list of strawberry varieties available worldwide. However, strawberries are delicate, high-maintenance fruit and rarely travel far from their production zone. Regions outside of China cultivate their own breeds and export to local markets.
Global strawberry production
World Population Review also reveals that America is the world's second largest strawberry producer, with over 90% of its domestic production in California. In the Western hemisphere, Mexico is also a strong producer. Even though China produces the most strawberries, Mexico is actually the world's largest exporter of fresh strawberries, according to Tendata. That means we likely won't have Chinese berries in our strawberry dessert recipes any time soon.
To highlight producers that have made their way around the world, look at Japan's luxury strawberries. Specimens from Tochigi prefecture hit Erewhon shelves and sell at nearly $20 for just one berry. The Oishii company has capitalized on Japan's tradition of prioritizing quality over quantity with its fruit production, leading to exciting collaborations and a beloved U.S. brand.
While global strawberry production spans many countries and regions, one thing remains true: These fan-favorite fruits have made an impact wherever they are grown in the world and continue to be a vital crop for both restaurant and personal use. Next time you pick up a box of strawberries from your local market, check the country of origin — it might surprise you.