Transform Your Hot Dog Into A Drool-Worthy Grilled Cheese In One Simple Step
Food mashups are almost always popular, especially when they can take two comfort food classics and crank up that indulgence factor. A grilled cheese hot dog leans all the way into that spirit. You get crispy, gooey, buttery goodness, and yeah, it's not exactly healthy, but it's so good you won't care. The key is just making a hot dog, but preparing it like a grilled cheese by covering it in shredded cheese and melting it on your grill top.
The draw here is how it takes the two staples that most of us have enjoyed since we were kids and brings new life to them. You're leveling up two of the simplest dishes you can make without having to go full gourmet or overcomplicate. It's still something you can make on a lazy Sunday afternoon. The result brings together the best features of each in a new dish that hits so many marks for richness, crunch, bold flavor, and fun.
A flat grill works best to get that crispy sear on your hot dog, but a reasonable-sized skillet will get the job done, too. The name of the game here is texture and flavor. Grilling or searing those dogs gets the skin to crisp up for that perfect bite while sealing in the flavor. That's going to play perfectly against the silky cheese and soft, buttery bun when you bite into it.
How to build the ultimate grilled cheese hot dog
Building a grilled cheese dog has more in common with crafting a classic grilled cheese than assembling a hot dog. You've got your buttered bun, cheese on both sides of the dog, and some toppings in the middle, before you grill. When it hits the grill, that outer layer of cheese gets perfectly brown and crispy, locking all that flavor inside a shell of velvety, melty decadence.
There are plenty of recipe variations online, but you can wing this one. A grilled cheese is about capturing that sense of nostalgia and warmth while also fulfilling those cravings for something simple yet perfect. You don't need to be a great cook to make a perfect grilled cheese, and that's a lot of the appeal. This recipe uses that as a strength while giving you room to play with new flavors and ideas.
Since this is still a hot dog at heart, you need a bold cheese. A sharp cheddar, or a nutty Gruyere, would contrast well with the saltiness of the wiener. Try some of our recommendations for the best cheese to use in a grilled cheese to see what you like the most. Toss in toppings to elevate your hot dog, like jalapeños, pickled onions, and even bacon bits, before grilling. Don't add anything too wet. Mustard, mayo, and relishes will make the bun too soggy as it cooks. Save those condiments you can pair with grilled cheese for dipping instead.