5 Miso Paste Substitutes To Give Your Dish A Strong Umami Kick

Miso is absolutely unmistakable. Just a teaspoon of the fermented soybean paste can transform a lackluster dish from zero to hero — injecting a slightly salty and delectably earthy flair. Call it umami on tap. The paste plays a central role in anything from ramen to marinades and classic Japanese soups. There is an occasional problem, though: What if that tap runs out? Despite its long shelf-life, perhaps you've accidentally exceeded the "three months once opened" rule. Or maybe you've just been ditzy at the supermarket and forgotten to grab a new jar. Whatever the reason, you're officially miso-less. And because miso is such a distinctive-tasting paste, the prospect of introducing a substitute can feel overwhelming.

After establishing everything you need to know about miso, there's a vital next step. Have you learned which substitutes stand a chance in its shadow? These five will effectively give your ready-and-waiting dish an umami kick.