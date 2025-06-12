Don't Throw Out That Marinated Mozzarella Juice – Use It For This Instead

If you've ever picked up a container of marinated mozzarella — those tender little pearls floating in a herby oil — you've probably scooped out the cheese and tossed the leftover juice. Big mistake. That marinade is liquid gold. Packed with olive oil, garlic, red pepper flakes, and herbs like oregano and thyme, it's a shortcut to Mediterranean flavor. One of the easiest and most delicious ways to use this flavorful oil is on grilled chicken.

In many cuisines, herb-infused oils are used to finish meats, adding richness without overpowering the main ingredient. This leftover mozzarella marinade does exactly that — it turns lean, grilled chicken into something savory and layered. You can marinate chicken breasts, thighs, or skewers in this oil for at least 30 minutes before grilling, then baste the chicken while cooking or spoon it over after grilling to keep the meat juicy.

For example, try it as a base for a lemon garlic grilled chicken by adding fresh lemon juice and zest, or give it a bold twist with a smoky southwestern grilled chicken by mixing in smoked paprika or chipotle powder. Marinated mozzarella balls also come in other delicious varieties — think pesto or spicy blends — so be on the lookout for different flavors to experiment with. With just a few simple pantry staples, this leftover marinade becomes a versatile foundation for many tasty grilled chicken dishes.