Don't Throw Out That Marinated Mozzarella Juice – Use It For This Instead
If you've ever picked up a container of marinated mozzarella — those tender little pearls floating in a herby oil — you've probably scooped out the cheese and tossed the leftover juice. Big mistake. That marinade is liquid gold. Packed with olive oil, garlic, red pepper flakes, and herbs like oregano and thyme, it's a shortcut to Mediterranean flavor. One of the easiest and most delicious ways to use this flavorful oil is on grilled chicken.
In many cuisines, herb-infused oils are used to finish meats, adding richness without overpowering the main ingredient. This leftover mozzarella marinade does exactly that — it turns lean, grilled chicken into something savory and layered. You can marinate chicken breasts, thighs, or skewers in this oil for at least 30 minutes before grilling, then baste the chicken while cooking or spoon it over after grilling to keep the meat juicy.
For example, try it as a base for a lemon garlic grilled chicken by adding fresh lemon juice and zest, or give it a bold twist with a smoky southwestern grilled chicken by mixing in smoked paprika or chipotle powder. Marinated mozzarella balls also come in other delicious varieties — think pesto or spicy blends — so be on the lookout for different flavors to experiment with. With just a few simple pantry staples, this leftover marinade becomes a versatile foundation for many tasty grilled chicken dishes.
Turn your marinated chicken into a full meal
Once your chicken is grilled and brushed with that mozzarella marinade, you don't need to do much else — but a few quick add-ons can easily turn it into a complete meal. Try slicing the chicken and serving it over a popular grain like couscous or farro, which soak up the flavors beautifully. Or pile the chicken into a warm pita with peppery arugula, thinly sliced red onion, and a dollop of yogurt or hummus for a quick, satisfying sandwich that feels fresh and light.
If you want to get a little more creative, you can take it a step further by building on the flavor with cooked toppings. That same herby oil makes a perfect base for sauteed onions, sweet bell peppers, and even cherry tomatoes — kind of like a shortcut to chicken peperonata or pizzaiola. Just warm the oil gently in a pan, toss in your veggies, and spoon them right over your grilled chicken.
It's an easy way to add warmth and extra depth without much effort. One thing to keep in mind: This marinade is at its best fresh, so try to use it soon after opening. If you can't, just pop it in the fridge. The USDA says that as long as the marinade hasn't come into contact with raw meat, you can safely keep it refrigerated for a few days.