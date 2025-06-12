The Best Bachan's Japanese BBQ Sauce, According To Our Taste Test

Bachan's small-batch Japanese-style BBQ sauces have picked up a loyal following thanks to their bold, umami-packed flavor that works on just about everything. Eggs? Yep. Grilled meats? Obviously. Leftover pizza? You'll wonder why you ever ate it without Bachan's.

Our taste tester tried every Bachan's flavor to find the best of the best, since the brand already took the top spot in our overall BBQ sauce ranking, and Hot Honey came out on top. The mix of red habanero and organic honey hits that sweet-spicy balance just right. It's warm but not overwhelming, sticky in a good way, and layered with flavor. One of the first things our taste tester noticed was its texture, calling it thicker than the others, "perhaps because of the honey." The flavor, though, was what sealed it: "impeccable," with a "savory, sweet heat" and honey that felt "very bold and complex."

What sets it apart? It's not just heat for the sake of heat. The honey smooths things out, while ingredients like red habanero, tomato paste, mirin, garlic, toasted sesame oil, and green onion bring depth. Since it's cold-filled and made without preservatives, it tastes clean and authentic, like something someone actually cooked, not pumped out of a factory. Plus, it's based on a family recipe that gives it more heart than most sauces on the shelf.