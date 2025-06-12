Did Dairy Queen Discontinue The Banana Split Blizzard?
The Banana Split Blizzard is one of those treats that instantly feels nostalgic — a throwback to old-school ice cream parlors, piled high with fruit, soft serve, and syrupy sweetness. If you've scrolled through Dairy Queen's current menu lately, however, you might have noticed it's nowhere to be found.
So, is it discontinued? Not exactly. The Banana Split Blizzard isn't listed on the national menu or app, but you might still find it at a few locations, and there's no official word on its status. If you're still craving something cold and sweet, several other Dairy Queen Blizzards made our best-of ranking. Some local DQ shops still make it, either because they have the ingredients on hand or they never took it off their in-store menu. Others might agree to make one if you order in person and the staff is up for the challenge. Just don't count on seeing it as a tap-to-order option on the app.
Part of the reason it vanished from official rotation is that it's messy. The fruit and syrup create a soupy consistency that makes it difficult to blend properly, especially if you're expecting the signature Blizzard flip. But if you're patient and ask nicely, you might still be able to score one — with a few adjustments.
The secret to ordering a Banana Split Blizzard
Getting a Banana Split Blizzard today requires insider knowledge and a bit of luck. According to self-proclaimed DQ veterans online, this Blizzard is a pain to make. The fruit syrups can water down the base, turning the treat into a sticky mess that's tough to blend and impossible to flip.
That's why some employees might refuse to make it, especially during a rush. Others might give it a go, but with changes to the recipe. The original blend includes banana, pineapple, strawberry, and chocolate syrup mixed into vanilla soft serve. But you can ask for small changes to avoid the soupiness. One common workaround? Request a twist base (vanilla and chocolate) to help thicken the texture, and ask the staff to strain the fruit so it's mostly chunks, not syrup. You can also ask for minimal mix-ins or a quick blend — anything to help hold that soft-serve structure.
Even if the result doesn't look picture-perfect, it'll likely still hit the spot. Just remember: your best shot is walking in, not using the app, and knowing it might look a little rough but still taste great. If all else fails and your local DQ won't make one, you can always take matters into your own hands and recreate a Blizzard at home with a stand mixer, or go rogue with a deep-fried banana twist that takes your Blizzard to state fair levels.