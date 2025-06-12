Did Dairy Queen Discontinue The Banana Split Blizzard?

The Banana Split Blizzard is one of those treats that instantly feels nostalgic — a throwback to old-school ice cream parlors, piled high with fruit, soft serve, and syrupy sweetness. If you've scrolled through Dairy Queen's current menu lately, however, you might have noticed it's nowhere to be found.

So, is it discontinued? Not exactly. The Banana Split Blizzard isn't listed on the national menu or app, but you might still find it at a few locations, and there's no official word on its status. If you're still craving something cold and sweet, several other Dairy Queen Blizzards made our best-of ranking. Some local DQ shops still make it, either because they have the ingredients on hand or they never took it off their in-store menu. Others might agree to make one if you order in person and the staff is up for the challenge. Just don't count on seeing it as a tap-to-order option on the app.

Part of the reason it vanished from official rotation is that it's messy. The fruit and syrup create a soupy consistency that makes it difficult to blend properly, especially if you're expecting the signature Blizzard flip. But if you're patient and ask nicely, you might still be able to score one — with a few adjustments.