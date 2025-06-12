The Worst Hot Honey Brand Tastes Like Cough Syrup

Hot honey has come to encompass numerous brands over the years thanks to its super trendy use as a pizza topping or as a delicious finishing drizzle over a fried chicken sandwich. The sweet complexity of honey pairs perfectly and matches with the heat and spice of all kinds of chili peppers. With dozens to choose from, Tasting Table tasted and ranked 16 different hot honey brands to find the best ones. While there were plenty of high-ranking products, the worst hot honey brand we sampled was undoubtedly Desert Creek Texas Style Hot Honey.

We based our ranking on the taste of the honey, the heat, and the balance of sweet and spicy flavors. As far as we're concerned, a good hot honey should not only offer equal measures of sweet and spicy flavors with some heat on the back end, but you should also be able to taste all the nuanced notes that both the honey and the peppers contain. The Desert Creek Texas Style Hot Honey was an overwhelming affront to our taste buds that was both overly sweet and painfully spicy, leaving us grasping for a palate cleanser.

Worse still, the initial taste more closely resembled cough syrup, which is likely the result of those floral or herbal notes in the honey clashing with the excess of smoky chipotle morita and fiery habanero. Then, the sweet cough syrup taste was followed immediately by an uncomfortable heat that eviscerated our ability to perceive any flavor at all.