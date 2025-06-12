Some Of The Most Unique Food In Dallas Is Found In An Underground Ceramics Showroom

In Texas, one artist has turned his studio into a different kind of canvas: one for dinners. Marcello Andres Ortega is a Dallas-based ceramic artist who has made a name for himself creating work that blends tradition and contemporary art. His pieces serve as dishware at several restaurants, and his collaborations with chefs have led to unique experiences right next to his kilns.

In an invite-only dinner series known as Kiln to Table, diners are presented dishes plated on Ortega's work. The experiences are representative of Ortega's mission to connect people through food and art. Ortega works closely with visiting chefs to curate pieces that complement planned dishes. RJ Yoakum, Kent Rathbun, Jimmy Duke, and James Beard nominee Misti Norris have prepared food for the dinners. Ortega gives each chef a choice of which pieces they would like their meals served on, and he is known to make original works to complement platings. The chefs rotate for each monthly event, but Ortega remains the consistent dinner party host, a pro at elevating the food's aesthetic appeal.

Though the format and menus for the dinners have varied, an eight-course experience sells for $300. Meals tend to include drink pairings. Upon arriving, guests are led through the industrial-looking space, past kilns and pottery materials, and into the dining room. The room has been engineered with sound in mind, and a long table fills the dining area.