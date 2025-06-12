Some Of The Most Unique Food In Dallas Is Found In An Underground Ceramics Showroom
In Texas, one artist has turned his studio into a different kind of canvas: one for dinners. Marcello Andres Ortega is a Dallas-based ceramic artist who has made a name for himself creating work that blends tradition and contemporary art. His pieces serve as dishware at several restaurants, and his collaborations with chefs have led to unique experiences right next to his kilns.
In an invite-only dinner series known as Kiln to Table, diners are presented dishes plated on Ortega's work. The experiences are representative of Ortega's mission to connect people through food and art. Ortega works closely with visiting chefs to curate pieces that complement planned dishes. RJ Yoakum, Kent Rathbun, Jimmy Duke, and James Beard nominee Misti Norris have prepared food for the dinners. Ortega gives each chef a choice of which pieces they would like their meals served on, and he is known to make original works to complement platings. The chefs rotate for each monthly event, but Ortega remains the consistent dinner party host, a pro at elevating the food's aesthetic appeal.
Though the format and menus for the dinners have varied, an eight-course experience sells for $300. Meals tend to include drink pairings. Upon arriving, guests are led through the industrial-looking space, past kilns and pottery materials, and into the dining room. The room has been engineered with sound in mind, and a long table fills the dining area.
Where art and hospitality collide
Marcello Andres Ortega was making pieces out of his apartment when his art found favor among hospitality professionals. After quitting a job in finance, he moved into his studio in 2020. He now cranks out as many as 150 pieces each week. Though his studio was never outfitted with a kitchen, this omission hasn't stopped chefs from preparing impressive courses for dinner attendees.
The evolution of Kiln to Table has been an organic one, as different experiments in terms of the spacing of the dinners and the number of guests have yielded different results. Attendee feedback has also helped shape the monthly experiences. The requirements for each experience ranges, as participating chefs have unique needs and styles in order to serve meals. Induction burners have been carried into the space, and a toaster oven is now a permanent fixture. Cuisine ranging from carefully made sushi to smoked pork fat popovers, crispy karaage fried chicken, and items prepared on a flat iron grill has delighted attendees. Some chefs prepare items before arrival, but many assemble meals inside the studio.
While dining and making friends, the opportunity to survey Ortega's work is part of the event. Online, 3 vases sell for $6,000, a three-wick candle can be purchased for $225, and mugs are sold for $95. Serving platters and snack plates are finished in different colors and textures. If you want to outfit your kitchen like the professionals, you can bring pieces of art into your home and host your own dinner parties to the delight of your friends.