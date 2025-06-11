How Long Does It Take To Harvest Rhubarb (And Is It Even Worth It)?
Whether you're new to backyard farming or a seasoned pro seeking to add some new crops to your rotation, you may be curious about rhubarb. The vibrant, fibrous vegetable is known for its bright red stalks, which, though overwhelmingly sour when eaten raw, can be cooked to tart perfection (which is why they are often used in desserts and jams). Compared to many other plants one may consider cultivating at home, rhubarb is actually among the simplest (see: the exacting task that is growing your own watermelon). Not only is it adaptable to most soil types, but it is also a quite hardy and low-maintenance perennial, meaning that it can come back and yield a harvest for years (or even decades!) after planting.
The only downside? You will have to wait a while before you can reap the benefits of your rhubarb garden — in the most literal sense. You see, when it comes to growing rhubarb, it is recommended that you wait at least three years after planting before you fully harvest it. This is to allow the vegetable to develop a robust root system, essentially strengthening it early on so that it yields better results in the long run. To maintain a healthy harvest for years to come, rhubarb stalks should be left untouched in the first year, and only minimally pulled in the second. By the third year onwards, however, the plant should be well-established in your garden and ready to be plucked.
Why rhubarb is totally worth the wait
Given that it takes up to three years to enjoy the fruits (well, vegetables) of your labor, you may now be wondering if it's even worth it to add a plot of rhubarb to your home garden. Well, folks, as they say, the best things in life come to those who wait. Thanks to their unique flavor, rhubarb stalks lend themselves well to a multitude of sweet and savory treats you'll be glad to whip up.
In fact, Tasting Table boasts our own catalog of rustic rhubarb recipes, ranging from a strawberry rhubarb custard tart to dark chocolate rhubarb brownies and even a shrimp and rhubarb fried rice. Cocktail connoisseurs, meanwhile, will appreciate the tart, herbaceous twist the veggie adds to botanically forward tipples, such as this rhubarb ginger fizz. Simply put, the ingredient is flavorful and versatile enough to star in plenty of garden-to-table (or garden-to-glass) creations, and in our opinion, that's reason enough to give it a go.
But beyond the joy it will bring to your taste buds once you can actually harvest it, the delayed gratification of a rhubarb garden is certainly worth it considering how effortless it is to grow and maintain; save for regular watering and feeding with mulch or manure, the plant doesn't require a ton of special attention. Lastly, of course, is the fact that your patience will pay off in the many years' worth of harvesting you'll eventually get out of it.