How Long Does It Take To Harvest Rhubarb (And Is It Even Worth It)?

Whether you're new to backyard farming or a seasoned pro seeking to add some new crops to your rotation, you may be curious about rhubarb. The vibrant, fibrous vegetable is known for its bright red stalks, which, though overwhelmingly sour when eaten raw, can be cooked to tart perfection (which is why they are often used in desserts and jams). Compared to many other plants one may consider cultivating at home, rhubarb is actually among the simplest (see: the exacting task that is growing your own watermelon). Not only is it adaptable to most soil types, but it is also a quite hardy and low-maintenance perennial, meaning that it can come back and yield a harvest for years (or even decades!) after planting.

The only downside? You will have to wait a while before you can reap the benefits of your rhubarb garden — in the most literal sense. You see, when it comes to growing rhubarb, it is recommended that you wait at least three years after planting before you fully harvest it. This is to allow the vegetable to develop a robust root system, essentially strengthening it early on so that it yields better results in the long run. To maintain a healthy harvest for years to come, rhubarb stalks should be left untouched in the first year, and only minimally pulled in the second. By the third year onwards, however, the plant should be well-established in your garden and ready to be plucked.