The Liqueur That Gives The Italian Margarita Its Signature Flare
We're all about experimenting with the humble margarita here at Tasting Table. We've created recipes for an orange-centric golden margarita, tried out a refreshing frozen strawberry margarita, and, of course, consulted with experts about the ultimate spicy margarita. You may also be well acquainted with all of the amazing ways you can switch up the classic cocktail, but if you haven't yet had the pleasure of trying out an Italian margarita, it might finally be time to dust off that old bottle of amaretto in the pantry.
The origins of the Italian margarita aren't entirely known, but it is believed to have been created at the Club Bar in the five-star Peninsula Beverly Hills hotel in 2005. There are different versions of the drink, but most contain tequila, triple sec, lemon and lime juice, and amaretto, a sweet Italian almond-flavored liqueur.
Amaretto is slightly more bitter than other nutty liqueurs, like Frangelico, and it has a very slight hint of apricot and vanilla. Those flavors pair perfectly with the other ingredients in a margarita, giving the drink a rich, nutty undertone. An Italian margarita is less sour than a traditional margarita, and it's smoother and sweeter. It also doesn't need any added sugar. A perfect combo, really.
How to make the perfect Italian margarita
Amaretto was first produced in Saranno in the north of Italy all the way back in the 16th century. It's now distributed all over the world, becoming popular in the U.S. around the 1960s. It's a rich drink with an alcohol volume of about 21% to 28%, and despite its nutty flavor, it's usually made from apricot and peach pits.
Perhaps unsurprisingly, Italians don't typically mix amaretto with tequila. But here in America, we like to experiment. If you want to try out making an Italian margarita at home, all you need to do is fill a cocktail shaker with ice and add in your favorite tequila, some lemon and lime juice, and amaretto. Use about twice as much tequila as amaretto to start, and if you find the drink to be too tart, add in more. Some people also prefer to use a reposado or mezcal tequila, but it's all about preference.
If you like a hint of orange, add a dash of triple sec or orange juice, and if you're a real sweet tooth, you can use a bit of simple syrup or agave syrup. Serve straight up or on the rocks with a rim of your choice. You can use sugar, salt, or a combination of the two. Keep these essential tips for crafting the perfect margarita in mind and make it your own. Salute!