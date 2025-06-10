The Liqueur That Gives The Italian Margarita Its Signature Flare

We're all about experimenting with the humble margarita here at Tasting Table. We've created recipes for an orange-centric golden margarita, tried out a refreshing frozen strawberry margarita, and, of course, consulted with experts about the ultimate spicy margarita. You may also be well acquainted with all of the amazing ways you can switch up the classic cocktail, but if you haven't yet had the pleasure of trying out an Italian margarita, it might finally be time to dust off that old bottle of amaretto in the pantry.

The origins of the Italian margarita aren't entirely known, but it is believed to have been created at the Club Bar in the five-star Peninsula Beverly Hills hotel in 2005. There are different versions of the drink, but most contain tequila, triple sec, lemon and lime juice, and amaretto, a sweet Italian almond-flavored liqueur.

Amaretto is slightly more bitter than other nutty liqueurs, like Frangelico, and it has a very slight hint of apricot and vanilla. Those flavors pair perfectly with the other ingredients in a margarita, giving the drink a rich, nutty undertone. An Italian margarita is less sour than a traditional margarita, and it's smoother and sweeter. It also doesn't need any added sugar. A perfect combo, really.