Gelato Vs Helado: What's The Difference?

Let's be honest: Nothing is more refreshing on a hot, humid day than a scoop or two of your favorite frozen treat that's perfectly garnished with the most popular ice cream toppings. Hence, there are over 15 different types of frozen desserts to choose from. Although you might be familiar with frozen treats like sherbet and soft-serve ice cream, there are two international options you need to add to your summer dessert lineup: gelato and helado. Despite them having similar sounding names, they're completely different desserts.

Gelato, which directly translates to "ice cream" in Italian, is a frozen treat that shares some similarities with standard ice cream, but it isn't classified as ice cream. In fact, this beloved Italian dessert is in a class of its own. Traditionally, gelato is made with copious amounts of milk and a splash of cream, and usually omits egg yolks. However, some gelato recipes include egg yolks because it adds an extra depth of flavor. Plus, the yolks ensure homemade gelato has the same silky smooth texture as the one you'll get at a gelato shop.

Like gelato, helado also translates to "ice cream", except it's the Spanish name for it. This popular Argentinian dessert features the best characteristics of its frozen relatives. It has the same velvety texture of gelato and the signature indulgent, richness that makes ice cream so addictive to eat. But, instead of featuring a combination of cream, milk, and eggs, this dessert completely subtracts cream from the equation. In fact, the key ingredient in helado is eggs. That's why it perfectly exists outside the realm of ice cream and gelato. However, the difference in ingredients is just the beginning.