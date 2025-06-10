Gelato Vs Helado: What's The Difference?
Let's be honest: Nothing is more refreshing on a hot, humid day than a scoop or two of your favorite frozen treat that's perfectly garnished with the most popular ice cream toppings. Hence, there are over 15 different types of frozen desserts to choose from. Although you might be familiar with frozen treats like sherbet and soft-serve ice cream, there are two international options you need to add to your summer dessert lineup: gelato and helado. Despite them having similar sounding names, they're completely different desserts.
Gelato, which directly translates to "ice cream" in Italian, is a frozen treat that shares some similarities with standard ice cream, but it isn't classified as ice cream. In fact, this beloved Italian dessert is in a class of its own. Traditionally, gelato is made with copious amounts of milk and a splash of cream, and usually omits egg yolks. However, some gelato recipes include egg yolks because it adds an extra depth of flavor. Plus, the yolks ensure homemade gelato has the same silky smooth texture as the one you'll get at a gelato shop.
Like gelato, helado also translates to "ice cream", except it's the Spanish name for it. This popular Argentinian dessert features the best characteristics of its frozen relatives. It has the same velvety texture of gelato and the signature indulgent, richness that makes ice cream so addictive to eat. But, instead of featuring a combination of cream, milk, and eggs, this dessert completely subtracts cream from the equation. In fact, the key ingredient in helado is eggs. That's why it perfectly exists outside the realm of ice cream and gelato. However, the difference in ingredients is just the beginning.
Gelato has a surprisingly long history
Although it was successfully introduced to America in the 1900s, gelato has been around a lot longer than you think. The earliest iterations date back to the B.C.E time period. But, the person who often gets thanked for creating gelato is Italian architect Bernando Buontalenti. His version was created in Italy during the Renaissance era and featured an egg yolk, honey, and milk. However, another person that deserves praise for the distribution of gelato is Italian chef Francesco Procopio Cutò. If he didn't utilize his grandfather's gelato/sorbet making machine and introduce gelato to a Parisian audience, it might have never gained popularity within Europe.
Gelato has since become a global phenomenon; sales of it increased by nearly twentyfold between 2009 and 2014. Gelato is dense and remarkably smooth thanks to a lack of fat. Compared to ice cream, which has roughly 14 to 25% fat, gelato only has between 4 and 9%. Due to its fat deficiency, gelato is typically spun at a slow speed, reducing the amount of air that gets integrated into it. This gives gelato a thicker consistency than other frozen treats. But, in return, the taste of gelato is more ubiquitous because there's not enough fat to subdue its flavor.
Gelato is one of the most flavorful frozen desserts you'll ever have because it's sold slightly warm. For reference, ice cream is usually kept at -18 degrees Celsius, which is roughly -0.4 degrees Fahrenheit. Gelato, on the other hand, is served at -12 degrees Celsius, which is about 10 degrees Fahrenheit. The warmth allows your taste buds to focus on each individual flavor without being overwhelmed by the abrupt temperature change. This is part of why store-bought gelato tastes different from the real thing.
Helado represents a cultural fusion
Even though helado is an Argentinain dessert, its history has strong ties to Italian culture. That's because between 1870 and 1960 over a million Italian immigrants moved to the country. Whether it was to escape the devastation of World War II or to start a new life in South America, they brought their knowledge of gelato and the concept of frozen dessert shops with them. That knowledge was later adopted by the locals. Intrigued by this foreign dessert, Argentinians started to infuse gelato with classic Argentinian flavors like dulce de leche. The result of this flavor and cultural fusion was the birth of helado.
Since its creation, helado has become a fundamental part of Argentina's culture. Whether you're in the smallest province or Buenos Aires, there's no way you won't find a heladeria, which translates to "ice cream parlor", to visit. Some of these shops still honor the original recipes and techniques used to make this frozen treat over 80 years ago.
Like gelato, helado is served slightly warm, so you can enjoy the flavor of each individual ingredient. Authentic helado is usually made with a combination of fresh milk, fruits, high-quality nuts, and chocolate and tasting each one is an essential part of eating this Argentine treat. This is especially necessary if you plan on trying bold flavors like frutilla, which is a type of strawberry, or malbec, which is a type of wine. Plus, the portions truly rival the size of the scoops you're accustomed to getting at popular ice cream chains like Carvel.