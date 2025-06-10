Crunchy Vs Smooth Peanut Butter: Which Is The Better Pick For A Peanut Butter Pie?

Few desserts are as rich, creamy, and decadent as a peanut butter pie. A good peanut butter pie has that sweet, light, peanut-buttery mousse with just the right savory undertones. The taste of those roasted peanuts, plus a hint of salt to offset the sweet, is perfect if you are a peanut butter fan. The question is, what kind of peanut butter are you a fan of? There's nothing stopping you from indulging in some chunky peanut butter to shake up the texture, but we think smooth is your best bet for the ultimate peanut butter pie experience.

Like any pie, peanut butter pie lends itself to creative variation. You might enjoy a graham cracker crust, or maybe one made with crushed Oreos. Some chefs add a chocolate drizzle on top, while others choose crumbled peanuts. Our own decadent peanut butter pie recipe ties it all together with homemade whipped cream and chocolate shavings. There's room for crunchy peanut butter if you want to shake up the texture, but it won't provide that classic mouthfeel.

The essence of a peanut butter pie for most people is the smooth, velvety texture. Peanut butter by itself is often thick and dense. Folding in whipping cream is what gives your peanut butter mousse its lightness. That airiness is what makes the filling almost melt in your mouth while you're eating it. Using crunchy peanut butter can give you more texture, but you may lose some of that fluffiness.