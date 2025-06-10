Are Kinder Surprise Eggs Still Banned In The US?

Italian chocolate brand Ferrero has made kids and adults smile with their line of Kinder Surprise eggs since 1974. While the product is distributed throughout Europe, South America, Africa, and some parts of North America, chocoholics cannot find it in the United States. The U.S. has banned the treat and other countries like Chile have followed suit; the confection is most popular in the United Kingdom, Germany, and Russia.

The candy is a milk chocolate egg with a white chocolate lining, and features a yellow or orange plastic capsule (resembling a yolk) in the center, that holds a small trinket. The bonbon was inspired by the sweet Easter tradition of giving kids plastic eggs with chocolate inside. Despite the Kinder eggs being marketed towards children, the eggs have become collectibles for adults as well. Ferrero sells about 1.2 billion eggs per year around the word and 30 billion products have been purchased since their inception.